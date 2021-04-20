Sunrise & Sunset Times

May 19 5:55 a.m. 9:22 p.m. May 20 5:54 a.m. 9:23 p.m. May 21 5:53 a.m. 9:24 p.m. May 22 5:52 a.m. 9:25 p.m. May 23 5:51 a.m. 9:26 p.m. May 24 5:50 a.m. 9:28 p.m. May 25 5:49 am. 9:29 p.m.

Simons Weekly Weather

Northwest Montana Regional Forecast

Includes Lincoln and Sanders Counties

( Libby, Troy, Eureka, Yaak, Bull Lake, Noxon, Heron, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, and the

Cabinet Mountains)

Tuesday, May 18—

Variable clouds and much cooler. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, mainly near the Canadian border and across southern Sanders County. Snow level lowering to near 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with lower 40s around 5000 feet. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Ridge top winds west to southwest 15 to 30 mph.

Wednesday – Saturday, May 19 – 22—

Unsettled, cool and locally breezy with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday, May 23—

A little warmer with a slight chance of rain showers and high elevation snow showers. Lows in the 30s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit

www.simonsweather.org

Simon on Facebook:

facebook.com/simonsweather

New Episode comes to visit

Lincoln

County

A new episode of the awarding-winning

MontanaPBS series “Backroads of Montana” will premiere at 8 p.m. Monday, May 24.

“Family, friends and community are the themes of this program,” said host and Montana native

William Marcus. “There’s something for every

Montanan in this episode, which is titled ‘Eureka

to Big Sandy.’”

Near the town of Big Sandy, “Backroads” heads

to a ranch that still works on horseback. For five generations and counting, Tom and Rene Brown’s family has lived near the Bear Paw Mountains.

During that time they have developed a special

relationship with an unusual breed of horse.

Every Friday from Labor Day to Memorial Day,

a group of Eureka women create and repair quilts to raise funds to maintain the Tobacco Valley Historical Village. Friendship and love of local history bring these ladies together one stitch at a time.

By 1913, the automobile was becoming very

popular in Montana. As a result, old wagon roads needed to be widened and improved. Some of that construction was done by convicts from the Montana State Prison. Near Springdale, “Backroads” tours

a few of those roads and sees evidence of their work – work so effective, it hasn’t been improved upon in over 100 years.

Montana’s hard-water fishing season brings

dozens of families out to a frozen Smith Lake west of Kalispell for the Sunriser Lions’ family ice fishing derby. “Backroads” follows a Montana family from wake-up to weigh-in during the popular community event. From the biggest to smallest pike and perch, viewers will experience what gets the next generation of anglers hooked on the sport.

Marcus, the “Backroads of Montana” host, will take viewers on a tour of the historic Moss Mansion in Billings, which celebrates the influential entrepreneurial accomplishments of P.B. Moss and his family.

The program will have repeat airings at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Marcus, Gus Chambers, John Twiggs, Ray Ekness, Breanna McCabe and Anna Rau produce “Backroads of Montana” for MontanaPBS through the University of Montana Broadcast Media Center.

“Backroads” is made possible with support from the Greater Montana Foundation, a Big Sky Film Grant and UM. The program has received multiple awards, including being named the Montana

Broadcasters Association noncommercial television program of the year numerous times.

MontanaPBS (KUFM-TV in Missoula, KUSM-TV in Bozeman, KUKL-TV in Kalispell, KBGS-TV in Billings, KUGF-TV in Great Falls and KUHM-TV in Helena) is a service of UM and Montana State University.

For more information, visit www.montanapbs.org.

– Customer Service Rep/Lincare

– Emergency Room RN (PRN)/CPMC

– Surgical Tech Assistant/Central Sterile/CPMC

– Physical Therapist (PRN)/CPMC

– Med/Surg RN (PRN)/CPMC

– Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) PT/CPMC

– Volunteer/Student Positions/CPMC

– Surgery RN-PRN/CPMC

– Labor & Delivery RN/FT/CPMC

– Admissions Clerk (PRN)/CPMC

– Residential Window Installer/Western Windshields

– PRN Housekeeping / Laundry/Libby Care Center

– Child Protection Specialist Supervisor/State of Montana

– Package Delivery Driver/UPS

– Deputy Sheriff Eureka/$22.89/Full-Time

– Occupational Therapist (PRN)/CPMC

– Physician/Mid-Level/Provider Opportunities/CPMC

– Occupational Therapist (PT)/CPMC

– Quality Assurance & Performance Improvement/CPMC

– Casino Floor Runner/Town Pump

– Cook/$8.75/R Place

– Counter Person/Cashier/Server/$8.75/R Place

ATTENTION: Due to COVID, Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email

LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone (406) 293-6282.

Stop by the Job Service office, 417 Mineral Ave, #4, and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out, return to Job Service, and a Career Coach will contact you.

*A full listing of all jobs now available in Lincoln County can be accessed by visiting:

Montana Works at MontanaWorks.gov.

Employers : Are you having a hard time filling

positions or training workers? Contact Job Service to learn about several programs that can assist you with the cost of hiring and training workers!

Job Seekers : Have you been laid off? Do you have a

current job offer? Or plans to enter a training

program? Job Service Libby may be able to help you

reach your career goal. Stop by our office and pick up a Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the

office door. When completed, simply put it in the mail

slot and a Career Coach will contact you to

discuss your plans.

Montana Gas Price

As of May 17, 2021 –

Montana gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 13.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.17/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy