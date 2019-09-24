Sunrise and Sunset Times

February 19 7:41 a.m. 6:10 p.m.

February 20 7:39 a.m. 6:12 p.m.

February 21 7:37 a.m. 6:14 p.m.

February 22 7:35 a.m. 6:15 p.m.

February 23 7:33 a.m. 6:17 p.m.

February 24 7:31 a.m. 6:18 p.m.

February 25 7:29 a.m. 6:20 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Birds of Prey”

Directed by Cathy Yan

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. {R}

Montana Gas Price Update

As of February 11, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.45 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 11.3 cents lower from a month ago and are 21.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 16.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week

Italian Salad

Ingredients:

8 cups lettuce (romaine or iceberg)

2 cups radicchio

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 of a red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup seasoned croutons

1/2 cup pitted black olives

6 pepperoncini peppers

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/2 cup Italian dressing

1 tbsp. fresh parsley or basil

Directions:

Wash and dry lettuce and radicchio. Add remaining ingredients along with dressing to taste. Top with freshly shredded parmesan cheese and parsley or basil.

¨ Warehouse/Stock Person /20-30 hrs per wk/

¨ Resident Support Services Assistant /Part-Time

¨ Activities Assistant /Vary as Needed

¨ Transit Driver /16 to 24 hrs. per wk/ $11.00

¨ Libby School District Superintendent

¨ Imaging Assistant

¨ IS Technician

¨ Van Drivers

¨ Physical Therapist – Home Options (Libby )

¨ Flathead Valley Community College / Program Director

Revenue Cycle Manager – Billing Office

Word of the week

brouhaha•

Pronunciation: (ˈbrü-ˌhä-ˌhä)

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: simply means an uproar (upset) or a lot of anger and complaining.

Book of the week

Uncanny Valley”

By Anna Weiner

In her mid-twenties, at the height of tech industry idealism, Anna Wiener—stuck, broke, and looking for meaning in her work, like any good millennial–left a job in book publishing for the promise of the new digital economy.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday February 16, 2020 – 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday ( Feb. 19, 20, 21)Dry. Areas of night and morning freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the upper single digits to upper teens with lower to mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s with upper 20s to near 30 around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 21, 22)

A chance of rain and snow in the valleys with a chance of snow in the higher terrain. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast