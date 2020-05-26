Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

June 17 5:40 a.m. 9:46 p.m.

June 18 5:40 a.m. 9:46 p.m.

June 19 5:40 a.m. 9:47 p.m.

June 20 5:40 a.m. 9:47 p.m.

June 21 5:41 a.m. 9:47 p.m.

June 22 5:41 a.m. 9:47 p.m.

June 23 5:41 a.m. 9:47 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Aviva”

Directed by: Boaz Yakin

After meeting online, transatlantic lovers Aviva and Eden embark on a tumultuous courtship, love affair and marriage. The couple struggles, separates, and tries to get back together, as dual aspects of each one’s personality battles forces inside and out.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Advertisement and Design/ Montanian/ Part-Time/ Hours may Vary

Cabinet Maker/Carpenter/Painter/Finish/40 hrs. per week

CNA and NA/Libby Care Center/ All Shifts

Child Protection Specialist

Teller/Full-Time

Day Care Provider /Part-Time/9.50

Delivery Assistant/Furniture Mover/Part-Time/11.00/24-29 hrs. a week

Casino Bookkeeper

Maintenance Manager /Libby Care Center/Full-Time

Therapist – PACT

Central Testing Site Coordinator /32 hrs. a week/$14.00

Cook-Halfway House/shifts vary

Waitstaff- Halfway House/Shifts Vary

Hotel Housekeeper/Hrs. will vary/$9.00

Housekeeper/Receptionist- Evergreen /20 hrs. a week/$8.65

Direct Support Professional/Full-Time/$11.50

Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner

Therapist (Fall 2020 Semester)

Surgery RN – Surgical Services

Youth/Adult Services Coordinator /32-40hrs a week/$13.26

Crew Team Member

Job Service Libby’s doors are not yet open but there are many businesses in the Lincoln County area that are hiring right now. Information and Applications are available in the Job Service foyer or you can call 293-6282, email LibbyJSC@mt.gov

Or go to our Facebook page, Job Service Libby, and leave us a message.

Top Rock Music of the week

. Deathbed by Powfu

Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish Supalonely by BENEE Dance Monkey by Tones and I Level Of Concern by Twenty One

Pilots

Top music of the week courtesy of Billboard.com

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday June 14, 2020 – 9:50 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday ( June 17 and 18)Variable clouds with a chance of showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s Wednesday warming to the lower 60s to lower 70s Thursday. Around 5000 feet highs in the lower 40s Wednesday warming to the mid 40s Thursday.

Friday through Sunday (June 19) Dry with a warming trend except partly cloudy with a slight chance of mountain showers on Friday. Lows in the 40s Friday warming to the mid 40s to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s Friday warming to the mid 70s to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows in the lower 40s Friday warming to the upper 40s to near 50 Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s Friday warming to the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Tergiversate•

Pronunciation: [tur-ji-ver-seyt]

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to change repeatedly one’s attitude or opinions with respect to a cause, subject, etc.