Sunrise & Sunset Times

December 29 8:31a.m. 4:57 p.m. December 30 8:31 a.m. 4:58 p.m. December 31 8:31 a.m. 4:59 p.m. January 1 8:31 a.m. 5:00 p.m. January 2 8:31 a.m. 5:01 p.m. January 3 8:31 a.m. 5:02 p.m. January 4 8:31 a.m. 5:03 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NW Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday,

December 26, 2021 – 7:25 p.m. MST



Tuesday, Dec. 28

Variable cloudiness and cold with a slight chance of flurries. Highs in the mid single digits to mid teens with near zero around 5000 feet. Light winds.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Cold with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Lows from 15 below zero to near 5 above zero with near 10 below zero around 5000 feet. Highs from the mid single digits to mid teens with near zero around 5000 feet.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Cold with a chance of snow. Lows from 10 below zero to 5 above zero with near 10 below zero around 5000 feet. Highs in the teens to near 20 with mid single digits around 5000 feet.

Friday, Dec. 31

Continued cold with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Lows from 5 below zero to 10 above zero with near 5 below zero around 5000 feet. Highs in the teens to near 20 with upper single digits around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday, Jan.1, 2

Not as cold with a chance of snow. Lows from 10 below zero to 5 above zero Saturday warming to the mid single digits to mid teens Sunday. Highs in the teens to near 20 Saturday warming to the 20s Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows near 5 below zero Saturday warming to the mid single digits Sunday. Highs in the mid single digits Saturday warming to the mid teens Sunday.

For the most up to date information visit

www.simonsweather.org or find Simon

on Facebook.

Book of the Week

Meet Jane. Newly arrived to Alabama, she is a broke dog-walker in Thornfield Estates-a gated community full of mansions, shiny SUVs, and bored housewives. The kind of place where no one will notice if she lifts jewelry off the side tables. Where no one will think to ask if Jane is her real name.

Movie of the Week

During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.

Movie of the week courtesy of imdb.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, December 20 —

Montana gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 2.6 cents lower than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Confetti Cookie Dough Ball

Ingredients:

1 1/2 (8 oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened

4 TBSP. butter, softened

1/2 C. powdered sugar

1/4 C. packed brown sugar

1/2 TSP. vanilla extract

1 C. mini chocolate chips

3/4 C. sprinkles

Directions:

1.) In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Beat in powdered sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla, then fold in chocolate chips.

2.) Place two overlapping sheets of plastic wrap on a work surface and scrape cookie dough mixture on top. Using your hands, form mixture into a ball. Place in a small bowl, then cover tightly with plastic and refrigerate until firm, 3 hours.

3.) In a small bowl, mix together sprinkles.

4.) When ready to serve, transfer ball to a serving platter and cover entirely with sprinkles.

5.) Serve with cookies and pretzels.

City Streets Supervisor/$21.52 to $28/Full Time

Planning Technician/$18.30/960 Max Hours per year (may work into FT)

Part Time Meat Cutter-Troy/$9.20 to $15/Variable up to 40 hours a week

Office Assistant/$10 to $12/Part Time, may work into full time

Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) PRN

Variable Shift RN (FT)

Machinist/Mechanic

Chore Worker/$10.50/varied shifts

Medical Receptionist/Full Time

Medical Assistant/Full Time

Bank Teller-First Montana Bank

Journeyman Carpenter/Project Manager/$24 to $35/Full Time

Office Assistant/20-30 hrs

Operations Assistant Manager

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

ALEXITHYMIA

Pronunciation: uh-lek-suh-thai-mee-uh

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the inability to recognize or describe one’s own emotions.