Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset May 4 6:15 a.m. 9:02 p.m. May 5 6:14 a.m. 9:03 p.m. May 6 6:12 a.m. 9:05 p.m. May 7 6:10 a.m. 9:06 p.m. May 8 6:09 a.m. 9:07 p.m. May 9 6:07 a.m. 9:09 p.m. May 10 6:06 a.m. 9:10 p.m.

Book of the Week

“Every Summer After” By Carley Fortune

They say you can never go home again, and for Persephone, ever since she made the biggest mistake of her life a decade ago, that had felt too true. Instead of glittering summers on the lakeshore of her childhood, she spends them in a stylish apartment in the city, keeping everyone a safe distance from her heart.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com

Movie of the Week

Montana Story

This movie follows two estranged siblings as they return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, April 25 —

Montana gas prices have risen by 5.1 cents in the past week, averaging $4.08/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 1.3 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.29/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Ingredients:

4 C. cubed & cooked chicken breast

8 slices cooked bacon

3 cloves minced garlic

1 C. Ranch dressing

1 C. mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 C. cheddar cheese, shredded

5 C. frozen broccoli florets

Directions:

1.) Heat oven to 375 degrees F.

2.) Combine chicken, bacon, broccoli, garlic, ranch, and half of the cheeses in large bowl. Stir well. Transfer to a 9×13” casserole dish. Top with remaining cheeses and bake for 15 min.

Casino Floor Runner

Casino Bookkeeper

Emergency Room RN/FT & PRN positions avail.

Probation Parole Officer

Servers/$9.20/up to 35 hrs/wk

Dialysis Licensed Practical Nurse

Office Assistant/Customer Service Rep/$15/M-F

8 am- 5 pm

Accounting Clerk/Office Manager/$20.66/40 hrs week/48 wks per year

Dialysis Patient Care Technician

Variable Shift RN/FT

Certified Nurses Aid/FT

Groundskeeper

IS Technician

Mechanic/$15-$23/FT

Seasonal City Service Worker – Troy/$12/FT seasonal Monday-Friday

General Application

Obtain a generic Employment Application

by contacting Job Service Libby

417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed

applications to Job Service Libby

using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

VAGARY



Pronunciation: vay-guh-ree

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: an odd or eccentric idea or action.