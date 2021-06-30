Sunrise & Sunset Times
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|May 4
|6:15 a.m.
|9:02 p.m.
|May 5
|6:14 a.m.
|9:03 p.m.
|May 6
|6:12 a.m.
|9:05 p.m.
|May 7
|6:10 a.m.
|9:06 p.m.
|May 8
|6:09 a.m.
|9:07 p.m.
|May 9
|6:07 a.m.
|9:09 p.m.
|May 10
|6:06 a.m.
|9:10 p.m.
Book of the Week
“Every Summer After” By Carley Fortune
They say you can never go home again, and for Persephone, ever since she made the biggest mistake of her life a decade ago, that had felt too true. Instead of glittering summers on the lakeshore of her childhood, she spends them in a stylish apartment in the city, keeping everyone a safe distance from her heart.
Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com
Movie of the Week
Montana Story
This movie follows two estranged siblings as they return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved.
Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com
Montana Gas Price Update
As of Monday, April 25 —
Montana gas prices have risen by 5.1 cents in the past week, averaging $4.08/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 1.3 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.29/g higher than a year ago.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Recipe of the Week – Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Ingredients:
4 C. cubed & cooked chicken breast
8 slices cooked bacon
3 cloves minced garlic
1 C. Ranch dressing
1 C. mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 C. cheddar cheese, shredded
5 C. frozen broccoli florets
Directions:
1.) Heat oven to 375 degrees F.
2.) Combine chicken, bacon, broccoli, garlic, ranch, and half of the cheeses in large bowl. Stir well. Transfer to a 9×13” casserole dish. Top with remaining cheeses and bake for 15 min.
Casino Floor Runner
Casino Bookkeeper
Emergency Room RN/FT & PRN positions avail.
Probation Parole Officer
Servers/$9.20/up to 35 hrs/wk
Dialysis Licensed Practical Nurse
Office Assistant/Customer Service Rep/$15/M-F
8 am- 5 pm
Accounting Clerk/Office Manager/$20.66/40 hrs week/48 wks per year
Dialysis Patient Care Technician
Variable Shift RN/FT
Certified Nurses Aid/FT
Groundskeeper
IS Technician
Mechanic/$15-$23/FT
Seasonal City Service Worker – Troy/$12/FT seasonal Monday-Friday
General Application
Obtain a generic Employment Application
by contacting Job Service Libby
417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4
LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed
applications to Job Service Libby
using any of the above methods.
Word of the Week
VAGARY
Pronunciation: vay-guh-ree
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: an odd or eccentric idea or action.