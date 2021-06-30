Sunrise & Sunset Times

May 11 6:05 a.m. 9:12 p.m. May 12 6:03 a.m. 9:13 p.m. May 13 6:02 a.m. 9:14 p.m. May 14 6:00 a.m. 9:16 p.m. May 15 5:59 a.m. 9:17 p.m. May 16 5:58 a.m. 9:18 p.m. May 17 5:57 a.m. 9:20 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday May 8, 2022 – 8:05 P.M. MDT



Wednesday and Thursday

May 11 & 12

Dry and a little warmer. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with lower 40s around 5000 feet.

Friday, May 13

A chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday

May 14 & 15

Dry and warmer. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s Saturday warming to the 30s to near 40 Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s Saturday warming to the lower 60s to lower 70s Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows near 30 Saturday warming to the upper 30s by Sunday. Highs in the lower 40s Saturday warming to near 50 by Sunday.

Book of the Week

“See You Yesterday” By Rachel Lynn Solomon

Barrett is hoping college will be a fresh start after a messy high school experience. But when school begins, everything goes wrong the entire day and into the night. The next morning, she is confused to find herself awaking on the same day. Again. And after a confrontation with a guy from Physics 101, she learns she’s not alone – he’s been trapped for months.

Movie of the Week

The Innocents

Four children become friends during the summer holidays, and out of sight of the adults they discover they have hidden powers. While exploring their newfound abilities in the nearby forests and playgrounds, their innocent play takes a dark turn and strange things happen.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, May 2 —

Montana gas prices have risen by 8.8 cents in the past week, averaging $4.18/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 13.2 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week – Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

1 medium cauliflower, sliced in florets

2 TBSP. olive oil

2 TBSP. unsalted butter, melted

1/2 TSP. garlic powder

1/2 TSP. salt

1/4 TSP. ground paprika

1/4 TSP. black pepper

Directions:

1.) Preheat oven to 425. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2.) Add cauliflower to sheet, drizzle with oil and butter, toss to combine.

3.) In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and toss onto cauliflower.

4.) Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Word of the Week

OSTENTIFEROUS



Pronunciation: ah-sten-tiff-erus

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: bringing omens or unnatural or supernatural manifestations.

Rehab Office Assistant/PT

Surgery RN/FT

Physical Therapy Assistant

Waitstaff/Usually 30+ per week

Cooks/4-5 days per week

Labor & Delivery RN

Cook/PT

Food Services Worker/PT

Respiratory Therapist/PT

Seasonal City Service Worker/$12-$15/FT seasonal

Class A Truck Driver for Magnetite Haul/$21-$25/M-F/10 hr days

Taxidermy Assistant/$12.5-$18/Mon-Fri/8am-4:30 pm

Imaging Tech

Seasonal City Service Worker-Troy/$12/FT Seasonal Monday-Friday

Our Angel Restored

Dear Editor,

Due to the caring support of the Libby’s citizens and people across our nation. Our angel, Remembrance will be rededicated and restored to her place in our lead Cemetery. On May 28, Saturday at 1 p.m. at Libby Cemetery, she will be once again a vital part of both deceased Veterans and civilian funerals. She has been dearly missed. Please join us as we welcome her home and see what your loving care has saved. Thank you

Submitted by Sandy Demperwolf, President American Legion Auxiliary

Unit 97 of Libby Mont.