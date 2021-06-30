BUSINESS NEWS

Libby’s Vendors Market Excels at New Location on Opening Day

The Libby Vendors Market kicked of their market season on Wednesday May 4 at their new location in downtown Libby on Mineral Ave. at the old High School.

They will be active all season on Wednesday’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information email 406lvm@gmail.com.

From Left to Right: Board of Directors Bob Azure, Jody Azure, Sheryl, , Robin Tarbert, Richelle Vinion and Angie McLaury. Photos by McKenzie Williams, The Montanian.

Farmers Market at Libby Celebrates

Opening Day on Cinco De Mayo

The Farmers Market at Libby celebrated their first day of the Market Season on Thursday May 5. The Market will be open every Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. held at Fireman’s Park in Libby. For more information email marketmaster@libbychamber.org

Troy Farmers Market Kicks Off Season with Mothers Day Market

By Ashley South

The Troy Farmers Market hosted the Mother’s Day Market to kickoff of the vendor season, and to celebrate Mother’s Day! The Mother’s Day Market had multiple vendors that offered fresh produce, body care products, baked goods, plant starts, and artisan crafts on May 6th 2022 at the Troy museum and visitor center. “There was a fairly good turnout of customers despite the rainy and stormy weather” said Donna Anderson, a long time vendor of the Troy Farmers Market, who sells homemade baked goods with a variety of jams and jellies. The Market had welcomed new and returning vendors. The Troy Farmers Market takes place every Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting in May and ending in September. This merchant has been a hub for community members to access fresh local produce and locally made goods. it is also a gathering place for people to share ideas and enjoy the creativity within the community.

Photos by Ashley South, The Montanian.