Obituaries

Glenn G.

Williams, 66, of Libby

Glenn G. Williams left this world and began his new journey.

Glenn passed away February 11, at Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle of a brain aneurysm, with loving family members at his bedside.

Glenn was born June 21, 1955 to Ivan and Ora Jean Montgomery Williams in Kalispell, Montana.

The Williams family moved to Libby when Glenn was 1 where he attended Libby schools. Glenn married Connie Ryan in September 1972 and a baby girl, Destiny Lee, was born, who Glenn loved dearly and was the light of his life. Glenn and Connie later divorced and Glenn became a life-long bachelor and lived the life of a bachelor.

Glenn had several occupations during his life. He was a logger, helped his dad build logging roads, worked in the oil fields around Sidney, Montana, worked for Grayback doing controlled burns, and for several years worked for the City of Troy.

Glenn loved anything outdoors. You could find him exploring the Cabinet Mountains high lakes, old mining sites, where he was often seen panning for gold, hoping to hit the mother lode. He enjoyed hunting and has harvested several huge deer over the years. Glenn loved to go out into the woods and just “plink” with his .22 or shoot gophers.

He was often seen fishing some of the area lakes hoping to hook onto the monster fish. Glenn went on adventures to Alaska fishing and hunting as well. Glenn was also a talented wood carver. His carvings have been spread all over Montana and elsewhere. He loved carving old miners and Mountain Men. His family members were recipients of these carvings along with the many schools of fish made of soap stone or antler he would carve and give away.

Glenn lived and enjoyed his life the way he wanted to. His rules. Later in life Glenn developed a relationship with the Lord. He attended the Nazarene Church, was baptized and developed a close relationship with the Pastor and other church members.

Glenn was preceded in death by both parents, sister Gurine Wilkins, and sister Laurie Hagen. Glenn is survived by daughter, Destiny Lee, Boise, Idaho, grandson, Zachary, great grandson, Ezra Floyd, sister, Glenda Williams, brother-in-law, Don Wilkins, nephew Brian Wilkins and family, nephew Don Wilkins and family, and many cousins and friends.

Some very special friends include Steph and Valerie Fracul, Jeff and Amanda Williams, Bob and Sherry Croucher, and Jack Williams, and his church family.

A Memorial Service for Glenn will be held at the Nazarene Church located at 186 E. Horseshoe Drive at 11am on May 14, 2022 with a reception to follow with light food provided and sharing of Glenn stories and adventures. Those who would to share a dish or dessert, that would be welcome.

Memorial

Service Notice: Sheron R.

Michels, 76 of Libby

A Memorial Service for Sharon R. Michels will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Libby Christian Church, located at 100 Kootenai River Rd.

Sharon, 76, died January 16, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby.

She was born August 6, 1945 in Crookston, MN.

Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Memorial

Service Notice: Carol M. Burriss, 82 of Libby

A Memorial Service for Carol M. Burriss will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the City of Libby Cemetery.

Carol, 82, died December 20, 2021 at her home in Libby.

She was born March 4, 1939 in Crookston, MN.

Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Memorial

Service Notice: Sherrill Leigh White, 79, of Libby

Sherrill Leigh White, of Libby passed away January 24, at age 79.

A grave side service will be at 11:00 a.m., May 14, 2022, at the City of Libby Cemetery, followed by a good old fashion wake.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Welcome To The World

Carter Lee-Jaymes &

Callie Marie Pfister

Chelsea Pfister welcomed twins on April 6, 2022. Carter Lee-Jaymes Pfister was born at 6:05 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and 19 1/2 inches long at time of birth. Callie Marie Pfister was born at 6:01 a.m. and was 6 pounds and 1.7 ounces and was 19 inches long at time of birth. They were delivered by Dr. Williams at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont..