Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset June 15 5:38 a.m. 9:47 p.m. June 16 5:38 a.m. 9:47 p.m. June 17 5:38 a.m. 9:48 p.m. June 18 5:38 a.m. 9:48 p.m. June 19 5:38 a.m. 9:48 p.m. June 20 5:38 a.m. 9:49 p.m. June 21 5:38 a.m. 9:49 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday June 12, 2022 – 7:20 P.M. MDT



Wednesday & Thursday

June 15, 16

Patchy early morning low clouds and fog in the valleys otherwise mostly sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy and warmer in the afternoon. A slight chance of afternoon showers along the Canadian border. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Light winds.

Friday, June 17

Warm with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet

Saturday & Sunday

June 18, 19

Turning cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with upper 40s around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“The House Across The Lake” By Riley Sager

After a very public breakdown, a recently widowed actress retreats to her family’s Vermont lake house. Casey passes the time spying on her neighbors across the lake: Tome and his wife Katherine. When Casey and Katherine become friends, she realizes their marriage isn’t as idyllic as she assumed and becomes even more suspicious when Katherine disappears.

Movie of the Week

Hustle

After discovering a once in a lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they can make it to the NBA.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, June 6—

Montana gas prices have risen by 26.4 cents in the past week, averaging $4.78/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 55.8 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.83/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – French Onion Burgers

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 can (10.5 oz.) condensed French onion soup

4 slices American cheese

4 hamburger buns

Directions:

1.) Season the beef with salt and pepper. Shape into 4 burgers.

2.) Heat a 10 inch skillet over med. high heat. Add burgers and cook until browned on both sides. Remove burgers from skillet.

3.) Stir soup in skillet and heat to a boil. Return burgers to skillet. Reduce heat to low. Cover and cook 5 min. Top burgers with cheese, cook until melted. Serve on buns with soup mix for dipping.

Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) PRN

Occupational Therapist (PRN)

Store Stocker 16 Year Old+

Occupational Therapy Assistant $10k Sign

Speech-Language Pathologist

Food Services Worker (Part Time)

Physical Therapist

Occupational Therapist $15k Sign On Bonus

Physical Therapist – PRN

Occupational Therapy Assistant – PRN

Occupational Therapist – PRN

Care Coordinator – Assertive Community

CMA/MA

Admissions Clerk (PRN)

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job

Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

HOPPIPOLLA

Pronunciation: hop-e-pod-dla

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: jumping into puddles.