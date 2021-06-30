Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset July 6 5:46 a.m. 9:47 p.m. July 7 5:47 a.m. 9:46 p.m. July 8 5:48 a.m. 9:46 p.m. July 9 5:49 a.m. 9:45 p.m. July 10 5:50 a.m. 9:44 p.m. July 11 5:51 a.m. 9:44 p.m. July 12 5:52 a.m. 9:43 p.m.

Heat Pet Safety

Courtesy of Pet Connection Rescue Advocacy & Sanctuary

Shade and Water

Protect your pets from the sun’s rays and keep them hydrated.

No Cars

Never leave a pet in the car, not even with the window cracked.

No Asphalt

If its to hot for bare feet, its to hot for bare paws.

Limit Exercise

Don’t let playful pets over exert themselves in the heat.

Heat Stroke

Excessive panting , decolored gums, and mobility problems are signs. Seek veterinary attention immediately

Book of the Week

“Wake the Bones” By Elizabeth Kilcoyne

The sleepy little farm that Laurel Early grew up on has awakened. The woods are shifting, the soil is dead under her hands, and her bone pile just stood up and walked away. Laurel must unravel her mother’s terrifying legacy and tap into her own innate magic before her future and the fate of everyone she loves is doomed.

Movie of the Week

Fourth of July

A recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, June 27—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 0.6 cents in the past week, averaging $4.95/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 52.8 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.86/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Patriotic Party Mix

Ingredients:

4 C. Chex cereal

3 C. Cheerios

2 C. pretzel snaps

1 1/2 C. dry roasted peanuts

1 (20 oz.) pckg. Vanilla almond bark

2 (1.7 oz.) red, white, blue sprinkles

1 C. red, white, blue M&M’s

1 C. peanut red, white, blue M&M’s

Directions:

1.) In large bowl, combine Chex, cheerios, pretzels, peanuts.

2.) In microwave, melt almond bark according to pckg. directions. Pour melted bark over ingredients in bowl, toss to coat. Spread mixture in even layer on parchment paper. Add sprinkles, M&M’s. Allow to cool. Break apart.

Word of the Week

BALTHAZAR

Pronunciation: bal-thuh-zaar

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: a very large wine bottle, equivalent in capacity to sixteen regular bottles.

Letter to the Editor: PARENTS BEWARE

When you buy a vehicle or new phone, do you spend a great deal of time researching which is the best option? Are your children more valuable than either of those?

Before heading to the Pride Festival with your kids, you may wish to do a little digging into who will be entertaining them.

Visit Youtube and look up “”Nova Kaine and her repertoire called “Witch Please! with Raja”, hosted at the Globe Bar & Kitchen.

There are far better role models out there!

Submitted by Annette Galioto.