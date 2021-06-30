BUSINESS NEWS

10 Things To Do in Libby, Montana This Summer
Nestled at the base of the Cabinet Mountains and in the heart of the Kootenai National Forest, Libby is a recreator’s paradise for uncrowded, outdoor adventure. We invite you to come to our wild and remote corner of Northwest Montana. Like many who visit, we’re sure you’ll end up finding a way to return.
Here are some of our favorite things to do in Libby:
- Tee off at the foot of the Cabinets –In Libby you are embedded in nature – even when you go golfing. Our beautiful Cabinet View Golf Club is a challenging 18-hole course where watching your ball means keeping one eye on the beautiful views. Relax at the club before heading out for another round — if wildlife tales don’t keep you inside all afternoon. The golf club offers excellent seasonal and daily rates.
- Indulge in Libby’s Rich History-The Heritage Museum shares the diverse historical culture of Lincoln County and Northwest Montana. The log building features wildlife exhibits and artifacts from the steamboat and railroad days of early Libby settlement, mining, and logging. Indoor exhibits are displayed as if you were walking down a street, peering into windows of settings from the 1800s – 1900s. The outdoor grounds are filled with interesting attractions including the Shay Locomotive, Model T Fords, and even Paul Bunyan’s Frying Pan!
- Visit Lake Koocanusa—Like everything else in the area, Lake Koocanusa stands out as different — in a good way. Half in the U.S. and half in Canada, Lake Koocanusa offers more than 200 miles of accessible shoreline to its calm blue waters. The pine-lined beaches lead to secluded bays surrounded by jutting mountaintops that truly cut you off from the rest of the world. Spend a day fishing or swimming in the lake with a watercraft rental from Koocanusa Resort & Marina or take a tour of the Libby Dam at the Libby Dam & Visitor Center.
- Explore the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness—The Cabinet Mountain Wilderness comprises 95,000 acres of wonder to wander just 1.5 miles from downtown. The rugged, majestic landscape is a backpacker’s mecca of craggy peaks and jewel-like lakes. For days of solitude, throw everything into your pack and trek into the pristine, unexplored wilderness to discover the untapped mystique of Libby and the surrounding areas.
- Adventure in the Kootenai National Forest-The farthest reaches of Montana are also its best. Have a few hours to kill? Walk through ancient cedar groves lined with giant plush ferns right outside town and feel like you’ve escaped this world for another. Pan for gold in the Libby Creek Recreational Area where what you find is yours to keep. If two-wheeled adventures are more your thing, Libby has the hills and thrills covered. Experience scenic tracks through the mountains, every ride offers its own adrenaline level, and every rider finds their pleasure.
- Step Back in Time at the Dome Theater– The Dome Theater was initially built in 1910 as the Kootenai Theater and Opera House but burned to the ground in a fire on January 20, 1948. Five months later, the newly dubbed “Dome Theater” was built on the original site. The look of the theater has changed over time but still preserves the old fashion charm of Libby’s culture. The original 1948 marquee illuminates downtown Libby and is a sight to see in itself. The theater is now equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system that features film and digital projections and live performances.
- Experience The Kootenai– Unlike most Montana rivers plagued by low flows during the dog days of summer, the Kootenai River consistently flows year-round, thanks to the Libby Dam. And the big, broad Kootenai holds some massive fish for the trophy-hunting anglers. Kootenai Falls is one of the last free-flowing waterfalls of the Columbia Basin, and these rugged waters still have a mind of their own. Book a guided fishing tour with local professionals like Dave Blackburn’s Kootenai Angler or Linehan Outfitters.
- Attend a Unique Event or Festival- Libby is home to so many incredible events, big and small. Whether it’s the local Farmers Market or an International Chainsaw Carving competition, there are several one-of-a-kind events to plan your trip around to get the most out of your Montana experience. It doesn’t matter when you visit or if your visit is for a day, a weekend, or a lifetime; you’ll find live music and other community events most days of the week! To see what’s happening in Libby, visit the Community Events Calendar to start planning your trip.
- Lincoln County Shooting Complex- Join in a deeply rooted Montana tradition. From the unpredictability of a bird on the wing to the satisfaction of nailing a personal best, you can have it all at the Lincoln County Shooting Complex. Even the scenic drive to the range is impressive – and that’s before you start shooting. Test your trap and skeet skills or join one of the events hosted by the Libby Rod & Gun Club year-round.
- Browse Local Shops- Libby is the most charming small town in Montana, according to Reader’s Digest, and while you won’t find malls or skyscrapers here in Libby, what we have is even better. Libby is lined with one-of-a-kind small businesses where residents and visitors alike can browse Montana-made apparel, jewelry, and art. You can find everything you need here in town from the necessities for your journey to unique Montana keepsakes for you and your loved ones. There’s never enough room in your suitcase for every Libby adventure so take our advice and bring an extra one! Visit the ‘Shopping’ section on the Chamber website for more information.