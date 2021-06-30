BUSINESS NEWS

10 Things To Do in Libby, Montana This Summer

Nestled at the base of the Cabinet Mountains and in the heart of the Kootenai National Forest, Libby is a recreator’s paradise for uncrowded, outdoor adventure. We invite you to come to our wild and remote corner of Northwest Montana. Like many who visit, we’re sure you’ll end up finding a way to return.

Here are some of our favorite things to do in Libby: