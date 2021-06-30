Sunrise & Sunset Times

August 17 6:37 a.m. 8:54 p.m. August 18 6:39 a.m. 8:52 p.m. August 19 6:40 a.m. 8:50 p.m. August 20 6:41 a.m. 8:49 p.m. August 21 6:43 a.m. 8:47 p.m. August 22 6:44 a.m. 8:45 p.m. August 23 6:46 a.m. 8:43 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NorthWest Montana Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday August 14, 2022 – 6:55 P.M. MDT



Wednesday—Sunday Aug. 17—Aug 21

No precipitation and unseasonably hot with record to near record high temperatures possible. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s except lower 70s on slopes and hillsides with upper 60s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 90s to 103 with lower 80s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or find

Simon on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“Stay Awake” By Megan Goldin

Liv wakes up in the back of a taxi with no idea where she is or how she got there. When she’s dropped off at her home, a stranger answers, who now lives in her apartment and forces her away. Her phone is missing and in its place a bloodstained knife. Then she sees that her hands are covered in black pen. STAY AWAKE.

Movie of the Week

Bullet Train

In Bullet Train Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone wrong. Fate, however, may have other plans as his lates mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries all connected, yet with conflicting missions, on the world’s fastest train.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, July 25—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 3.0 cents in the past week, averaging $4.29/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 57.6 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.99/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – 15 Minute Chicken & Rice Dinner

Ingredients:

1 1/4 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 TBSP. vegetable oil

1 can (10.5 oz) cream of chicken soup

1 1/2 C. water

1/4 TSP. paprika

2 C. uncooked instant white rice

2 C. broccoli florets

Directions:

1.) Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in large skillet over med-high heat. Add chicken, cook 6 minutes, or brown on both sides. Remove chicken and set aside.

2.) Stir in soup, water and paprika and heat to a boil. Stir in rice and broccoli. Reduce heat to low. Return chicken to skillet. Sprinkle with more paprika. Cover and cook 5 minutes.

New Positions Available

Lab Tech – Full Time

Case Manager/Service Coordinator

Construction Laborer/Carpenter/$18-$36

Cook/Kitchen Help/Part Time

RN – Hospice/PRN

Operations Support Specialist

Handyman/Maintenance/$10-$15

Housekeeper/Receptionist/$10

CAN – Hospice/Home Health

Libby Store Clerk/$11.00

Operations Assistant Manger



Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

406-293-6282

Word of the Week

MAGNANIMOUS

Pronunciation: mag-nan-uh-mus

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: noble or generous