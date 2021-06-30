Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild Host Annual Quilt Show

August 17, 2022

Submitted By Davene Rauschmier

Guild members are shown in front of the Memorial Center, home of this year’s Quilt Show-Photo Courtesy of Davene Rauschmier

Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild members are excited to host their annual Quilt Show at the Memorial Center, 111 E Lincoln Blvd, Libby, Mont. on Friday Sept 9 at 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sat, Sept 10 at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Center is a different location from the previous years and offers a beautiful venue to display the many quilts made by Guild members and quilters from the surrounding area.

Take advantage of not only viewing the many quilts, but enjoy vendors, quilting demonstrations, boutique and cafe. There is no charge for the show. Donations are always welcome and raffle tickets will be on sale for this year’s award winning raffle quilt.

Quilter Alert: If you would like to display your quilt, please contact The Quilt Cottage, 907 Mineral Ave, Libby, 406-293-5999 or email: kvqglibby@gmail.com and request a registration form. Guild membership is not required.

Troy Cruzers Car Club Visits Libby

Senior Care Center

Courtesy of Troy Cruzers Car Club

Saturday, August 6 Troy Cruzers Car Club brought smiles to many faces, as they cruised up to the Libby Senior Center for a get together in their parking lot.

Troy Farmers Market to Host Garden Tour

Submitted by Heather Todd

The Troy Farmers Market will host a Garden Tour on Saturday August 27, featuring five market gardens. Each garden shines in its uniqueness and as a whole exemplify the wide-ranging variety of plants grown in our region.

Featured gardens include Doleẑal Fruit, Brenda’s Bounty, Curly Girl Flowers, BLD Farms, and Old Stateline Gardens.

Doleẑal Fruit, run by Ruthanne and Larry Doleẑal, produces raspberries, vegetables, herbs, flowers, bedding plants, and a 40+ year old orchard with apples, pears, plums, cherries, walnuts, and hazelnuts.

Well-known vendors at local farmers markets, they also produce delicious products, pastries, jams, and dried fruit handcrafted from scratch with healthy, beneficial ingredients.

Brenda’s Bounty, run by Master Gardener Brenda Nagode, features 35 varieties of flowers and 67 varieties of vegetables and herbs, as well as raspberries, blackberries, and fruit trees. Her beautiful braided breads are a staple at the Troy Market.

Curly Girl Flowers, a family run flower farm operated by Robbee Pennock, specializes in sustainably grown annuals, perennials, and specialty blooms.

Their mission is to spread the love of flowers to our community and future generations.

BLD Farms, run by Bradley and Loretta Dunn-meier, is located along the beautiful Kootenai River. They have transformed a one-acre property into a thriving garden and small orchard.

Old Stateline Gardens, another family run garden tended by Vicki and Heather Todd, features a mix of 400+ plant species consisting of flowers, Medicinals, dye plants, weeds, and vegetables. The tour is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

The self-guided tour allows visitors to move from garden to garden at their own pace.

Tickets are $20 (children 12 and under free) and all proceeds benefit the Troy Farmers Market Apple Festival in September.

Tickets, maps, and other information available at the Troy Farmers Market, on their website troymtfarmersmarket.com, and Facebook.