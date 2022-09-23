Simon’s Weekly Weather
Issued Saturday September 18, 2022 – 7:35 P.M. MDT
Wednesday, September 21
Dry. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.
Thursday, September 22
Cooler with valley rain showers and high mountain snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. .
Friday, Saturday, & Sunday
September 23, 24, 25
Dry and a little warmer. Areas of late night through late morning low clouds and fog in the valleys. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lower 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with lower to mid 50s around 5000 feet.
Book of the Week
“It Looks Like Us” By Alison Ames
Shy high school junior Riley Kowalski is spending her winter break on a research trip to Antarctica, sponsored by one of the world’s biggest tech companies. They want to prove that environmental plastic pollution has reached all the way to Antarctica, but what they find is something much worse…something that looks human.
Movie of the Week
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend The Creeper. For the first time in 23 years….The Creeper is back.
Montana Gas Price Update
As of Monday, September 12—
Montana gas prices have fallen by 6.9 cents in the past week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 35.4 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.62/g higher than a year ago.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Recipe of the Week – Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients:
2 TBSP. 100% pumpkin puree
1/4 TSP. pumpkin pie spice
1 TBSP. sugar
1 C. milk
1 1/2 TSP. vanilla
1 shot espresso or 1/4 C. brewed coffee
whipped cream
Directions:
1.) Add pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice to small saucepan over med. high heat. Stir until bubbly for 1 min. Whisk in milk and vanilla. Stir until hot.
2.) Brew espresso or coffee into a mug then strain milk mixture into mug and serve. Top with whipped cream.
New Positions Available:
Merchandiser
2022-2023 Substitute
Libby School District Nurse/$25/7 hours a day
Customer Service Representative
LPN Care Coordinator – Hospice/Home Health
Water Treatment Plant Operator/$17.04-$20.62/Full Time
Social Service Technician (00295)
Fuel and Propane Delivery Driver (Hazmat)
Dialysis Patient Care Technician
Family Unification Specialist
Tax/Motor Vehicle Clerk/$16.18/Full Time
Service Truck Driver
Barista/Kitchen Person/$9.20/hours may vary
Salesclerk/Manager/$10/Part Time to Full Time
Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.
Word of the Week
INELUCTABLE
Pronunciation: in-ih-luk-tuh-bul
Part of Speech: Adjective
Meaning: not to be avoided, changed, or
resisted.