Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Saturday September 18, 2022 – 7:35 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, September 21

Dry. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, September 22

Cooler with valley rain showers and high mountain snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. .

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

September 23, 24, 25

Dry and a little warmer. Areas of late night through late morning low clouds and fog in the valleys. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lower 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with lower to mid 50s around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“It Looks Like Us” By Alison Ames

Shy high school junior Riley Kowalski is spending her winter break on a research trip to Antarctica, sponsored by one of the world’s biggest tech companies. They want to prove that environmental plastic pollution has reached all the way to Antarctica, but what they find is something much worse…something that looks human.

Movie of the Week

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend The Creeper. For the first time in 23 years….The Creeper is back.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, September 12—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 6.9 cents in the past week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 35.4 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.62/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients:

2 TBSP. 100% pumpkin puree

1/4 TSP. pumpkin pie spice

1 TBSP. sugar

1 C. milk

1 1/2 TSP. vanilla

1 shot espresso or 1/4 C. brewed coffee

whipped cream

Directions:

1.) Add pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice to small saucepan over med. high heat. Stir until bubbly for 1 min. Whisk in milk and vanilla. Stir until hot.

2.) Brew espresso or coffee into a mug then strain milk mixture into mug and serve. Top with whipped cream.

New Positions Available:

Merchandiser

2022-2023 Substitute

Libby School District Nurse/$25/7 hours a day

Customer Service Representative

LPN Care Coordinator – Hospice/Home Health

Water Treatment Plant Operator/$17.04-$20.62/Full Time

Social Service Technician (00295)

Fuel and Propane Delivery Driver (Hazmat)

Dialysis Patient Care Technician

Family Unification Specialist

Tax/Motor Vehicle Clerk/$16.18/Full Time

Service Truck Driver

Barista/Kitchen Person/$9.20/hours may vary

Salesclerk/Manager/$10/Part Time to Full Time

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

INELUCTABLE

Pronunciation: in-ih-luk-tuh-bul

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: not to be avoided, changed, or

resisted.