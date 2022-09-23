Libby Logger Cy Stevenson signs to Montana Grizzlies

By McKenzie Williams

Cy Stevenson is a senior at Libby High School and on Tuesday September 13th officially announced that he has committed to University of Montana Griz for Football.

Congratulations Cy Stevenson on your commitment to the Montana Griz!

Pictured is Cy Stevenson as a baby in a #37 Montana Griz Football Jersey. It was just meant to be.

2022 9/11 remembrance. Thank you Troy Volunteer Fire dept., Troy Volunteer Ambulance, search and rescue, Troy P.D. And All our veterans and their supporters for participating in this event today. Special thanks to Jessica Welch for sharing a few pictures with us so that we could share it will all of you.

Annual Quilt Show A Success

Submitted by Davene Rauschmier

What a success. That was in the minds of the members of the Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild as the doors closed on their annual Quilt Show, held in the Memorial Center on September 9 and 10. This year the Guild had the opportunity to host their Quilt Show in the beautiful Center, which offered a wonderful area to display the many gorgeous quilts made by members and others from around the area. Also, with the larger venue, the Guild was able to include in the show, a Café with food and goodies, Boutique featuring quilted items for sale and a Quilting Techniques Demonstration area.

The grand finale was the drawing for the 2022 Quilt Raffle. The lucky winner drawn is Misty Pape from Libby. Congratulations! The monies from the quilt raffle help fund the Guild throughout the year, enabling them to do Community Service Projects, the Kids’ Sew Camp and the newly introduced Adult Beginning Quilting. The raffle is also the key support for the Guild’s annual Quilt Show.

The winners in the voting for the following categories are:

“We would like to thank all of the talented quilters who displayed their quilts and helped to make our Show a success” said Angie Pankey, Guild President. “Each quilt was truly a winner!”

The Guild would like to thank everyone that attended our Quilt Show. A special “Thank You” to The Tender Lovin’ Quilt Guild members for the use of their display poles and help throughout the Show, Hoot Owl Farms for the beautiful flowers, The Girls Scouts for security, The Faith Bible Church Youth for their help and The Kootenai Heritage Council for giving us the opportunity to use the Memorial Center. Also, we give a big “shout out” to the support from our families… we couldn’t have done it without you.