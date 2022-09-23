Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday October 2, 2022 – 7:10 P.M. MDT



Wednesday & Thursday,

October 5 & 6

Dry and unseasonably warm. Patchy late night through mid morning valley fog and low clouds. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s except near 50 in thermal belts on slopes, hillsides and around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Friday Thru Sunday,

October 7, 8 & 9

Dry and a little cooler. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s except lower to mid 40s in thermal belts on slopes, hillsides and around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“Mad Honey” By Jodi Picoult

Olivia McAfee knows what if feels like to start over. Her picture perfect life-living in Boston, married to a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon, raising a beautiful son, Asher-was upended when her husband revealed a darker side. She never imaged she would end up back in her sleepy New Hampshire hometown, living in the house she grew up in, and taking over her father’s beekeeping business.

Movie of the Week

Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!

Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They’ve tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate. With Coco in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelganger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threated Halloween.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, September 26—

Montana gas prices have risen by 1.5 cents in the past week, averaging $3.94/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 15.3 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.62/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week – Cranberry Brie Bites

Ingredients:

all purpose flour

8 oz. crescent dough sheet

8 oz. wheel of Brie cheese

1 C. whole berry cranberry sauce

fresh rosemary

Directions:

1.) Preheat oven to 375. Spray mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Spread flour onto counter, roll out crescent dough sheet.

2.) Cut dough into 24 equal sized squares. Place into muffin tin slots.

3.) Cut Brie into small pieces, place inside dough squares, top with large spoonful of cranberry sauce and rosemary.

4.) Bake for 15 min. and serve warm.

New Positions Available:

MA CMA or LPN/32 hours per week

Caregiver/$10.50/Hours and days vary

Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) PRN

Certified Medical Assistant (CMA/MA) PRN

PT Bank Teller/20 hours per week

Physical therapist Assistant Sign On Bonus

Electrical Technician

Welder/Fabricator

Senior Engine Boss

IT Integration Technician

Paint Technician

Assembly/Production Technician

Maintenance Person/Full TIme



Word of the Week

XANADU

Pronunciation: zan-uh-doo

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: a place of great beauty, luxury, and contentment.