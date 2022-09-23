Simon’s Weekly Weather
Issued Sunday October 2, 2022 – 7:10 P.M. MDT
Wednesday & Thursday,
October 5 & 6
Dry and unseasonably warm. Patchy late night through mid morning valley fog and low clouds. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s except near 50 in thermal belts on slopes, hillsides and around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.
Friday Thru Sunday,
October 7, 8 & 9
Dry and a little cooler. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s except lower to mid 40s in thermal belts on slopes, hillsides and around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet.
Book of the Week
“Mad Honey” By Jodi Picoult
Olivia McAfee knows what if feels like to start over. Her picture perfect life-living in Boston, married to a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon, raising a beautiful son, Asher-was upended when her husband revealed a darker side. She never imaged she would end up back in her sleepy New Hampshire hometown, living in the house she grew up in, and taking over her father’s beekeeping business.
Movie of the Week
Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!
Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They’ve tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate. With Coco in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelganger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threated Halloween.
Montana Gas Price Update
As of Monday, September 26—
Montana gas prices have risen by 1.5 cents in the past week, averaging $3.94/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 15.3 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.62/g higher than a year ago.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Recipe of the Week – Cranberry Brie Bites
Ingredients:
all purpose flour
8 oz. crescent dough sheet
8 oz. wheel of Brie cheese
1 C. whole berry cranberry sauce
fresh rosemary
Directions:
1.) Preheat oven to 375. Spray mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Spread flour onto counter, roll out crescent dough sheet.
2.) Cut dough into 24 equal sized squares. Place into muffin tin slots.
3.) Cut Brie into small pieces, place inside dough squares, top with large spoonful of cranberry sauce and rosemary.
4.) Bake for 15 min. and serve warm.
New Positions Available:
MA CMA or LPN/32 hours per week
Caregiver/$10.50/Hours and days vary
Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) PRN
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA/MA) PRN
PT Bank Teller/20 hours per week
Physical therapist Assistant Sign On Bonus
Electrical Technician
Welder/Fabricator
Senior Engine Boss
IT Integration Technician
Paint Technician
Assembly/Production Technician
Maintenance Person/Full TIme
Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.
Word of the Week
XANADU
Pronunciation: zan-uh-doo
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: a place of great beauty, luxury, and contentment.