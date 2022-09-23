BUSINESS NEWS

Pops Vapor Shop Before and After Paint Job
Before and after– photo courtesy of Tudor Contracting
Maintaining Ski Lift
Turner Mountain just finished moving all their lift chairs, which has to be done every two years.
New Bridge on Granite Creek Trail
Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service – KNF
The new log stringer bridge on Granite Creek Trail #136 on the Libby Ranger District now includes hand rails and provides year round access to the falls and beyond. Many thanks to Libby trail crew’s backcountry building skills, dedication, and hard work! For more information on Kootenai trails, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/kootenai/recreation/hiking
New log string bridge on granite creek trail-Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service – Kootenai National Forest