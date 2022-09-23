BUSINESS NEWS

Pops Vapor Shop Before and After Paint Job

Before and after– photo courtesy of Tudor Contracting

Maintaining Ski Lift

Turner Mountain just finished moving all their lift chairs, which has to be done every two years.

New Bridge on Granite Creek Trail

Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service – KNF

The new log stringer bridge on Granite Creek Trail #136 on the Libby Ranger District now includes hand rails and provides year round access to the falls and beyond. Many thanks to Libby trail crew’s backcountry building skills, dedication, and hard work! For more information on Kootenai trails, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/kootenai/recreation/hiking

New log string bridge on granite creek trail-Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service – Kootenai National Forest