OBITUARIES

Arnold (Arne) Marvin Bowker

Arne always said, “We are all born to die”.

That being said; Arne was born August 18, 1947 – Died August 26.

He was told by doctors that he would be lucky to see 30; But he proved them all wrong, he lived to be 75 & 8 days!! Arne crammed a whole lot of living into those years; The last 54 he shared with his wife Darlene (LAKE). He lived every day as if it was his last. It was a true rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs, excitement and fear; But filled with memories to carry us through. Those who knew me don’t need reminders of my life; Believe me, they will remember! Those who didn’t just know you missed out on a great friend and some really crazy times!!

However, my most treasured memories are the meeting of my wife darlene, our “Elopement that wasn’t”, the birth of our daughters, ,Carey and Tara, the teenage girl and boy things, three women in the house (Guys you know what I mean!), two weddings (Finally sons, yea!!), and the best miracles of all four perfect grandchildren. Yes indeed, I will live on.

I will miss, but always love my brother Larry Bowker of Kalispell; Wife Darlene of Kalispell; Daughter Carey and Berrett Francis, Granddaughter Nicole Francis of Edwardsville, Ill and grandson Zak Francis of Castle Rock, Colo.; Daughter Tara and Josh Brinton and granddaughter Mia Brinton of Helena and Grandson Spencer Brinton of Kalispell. My “Sis” Deb Lake of Astoria, Ore.; and “My other bro and sis” Ron and Candi Denowh of Libby. And many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.; Especially my middle Thompson Lake and Happy’s Inn “Family”; Couldn’t have made it the last years without you. See you at happy hour; “And I can hear now”!!

I’m off on my new adventure , with my parents Everett and Fran (Belik) Bowker, “Parents” Glen and Fay Lake,” bro “Ron Lake and” sis “Rose Bowker; Along with many family members and dear friends who papved the way. See you later.

I want no formal services; Instead raise beer and smile.

Gary E Miller, 71, of Libby

Gary E Miller, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Thursday, September 22. He was born on August 30, 1951 to Lyle and Betty Miller in Douglas, Wyoming. His early years were spent in Lance Creek and Gebo, Wyoming. The family moved to Billings when Gary was in the 5th grade. He graduated from Billings Senior High and enlisted in the Navy. While stationed in San Diego, he joined Big Willie and the Street Racers. He was honorably discharged in 1973.

In March of 1974, Gary married Karla Ungefug. A son David was born shortly before the family moved to Colorado where Gary was a fireman at Eastman Kodak. He completed his training as an EMT while employed there. Son Brian was born while in Colorado. In 1980 they came back to Montana but settled in Bigfork. Gary was employed at WBC until an injury forced him into early retirement. Gary and Karla moved to Libby in 1997. One of Gary’s joys was old cars. He spent a few years as an Igniter member. Many friendships came from that time. Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Morris (Larry) and nephew Will; wife Karla, son David, grandsons Austin, Jeremy and Shannon; son Brian (Katie) and grandsons Kober and Briggs due in November.

There will be no service, just stop by the house and have a cup of coffee. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

James “Bawanna Jim” Archie Carr, 78, of Libby

James “Bawanna Jim” Archie Carr, 78, told his last bad joke and left this earth on Wednesday, September 21, at the age of 78 at Logan Health in Kalispell. Son to Swede and Marion Carr, Jim was born on July 25, 1944 in Libby, MT. Jim was raised in Troy, MT and then went on to spend most of his adult life proudly serving in the United States Army. He did two tours in Vietnam and had the honor of receiving a Purple Heart for his service.

Jim spent several years stationed in Alaska, where he got to spend time as a fishing guide, something he often spoke of fondly. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to share that passion with those around him. Upon discharge from the Army Jim returned to Troy to finish out the remainder of his life. He was famous around town for many reasons, such as making sure every duck, deer, fish and squirrel was fed, telling (bad) jokes, delivering sweets or jerky, making the best smoked salmon, and being a man many of us could always count on. Jim loved spending time with his son, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, teaching them all that he knew (habits both good and bad). Jim was preceded in death by his father Swede, mother Marion, and sister Linda.

Jim leaves behind his son Jim; daughters Teri and Tami; and 9 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. We hope he is somewhere surrounded by those he loved who passed before him, reeling in big fish, telling jokes, and watching over us.

The family invites anyone who knew Jim

and would like to pay their respects to join them for a service at Troy City Cemetery on October 8, at 11a.m. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

