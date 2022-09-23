LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday May 7, 2023 – 7:55 P.M.

Wednesday and Thursday,

May. 10 – 11th

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet.

Friday,

May. 12th

Dry and much warmer. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s Friday warming to the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s Friday. Around 5000 feet lows in the mid 40s Friday warming to the lower 50s by Sunday. Highs in the lower 60s Friday.

Saturday and Sunday,

May. 13th – 14th

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Possible thunderstorms throughout the weened.

ON THIS DAY…

May. 10—May. 16

May 10 – National Golf Day

May 11 –National

Technology Day

May 12–National Odometer Day

May 13 –

National Apple Pie Day

May 14– Mothers Day

May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day

May 16 – National Barbecue Day

Courtesy of

nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

Chicken Run

Critics Consensus:

Chicken Run has all the charm of Nick Park’s Wallace & Gromit, and something for everybody. The voice acting is fabulous, the slapstick is brilliant, and the action sequences are spectacular..

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

RANKLE

Pronunciation:

ræng-kêl

Part of Speech:

Verb

Meaning:

To deeply and persistently irritate. To remain inflamed and worsen, to fester.

Book of the Week

“These Silent Woods”

By Kimi Cunningham Grant

A father and daughter living in the remote Appalachian mountains must reckon with the ghosts of their past in Kimi Cunningham Grant’s These Silent Woods, a mesmerizing novel of suspense.

This Week In History – May. 10 – May. 16

May 10

1869: The First Transcontinental Railroad, linking the eastern and western United States, was completed at Promontory Summit, Utah, with a golden spike.

May 11

1910: An act of U.S. Congress established Glacier National Park in Montana.

May 12

1926: The Italian-built airship Norge becomes the first dirigible to fly over the North Pole.

May 13

1787: Eleven ships full of convicts left Portsmouth, England, to establish a penal colony in Australia.

1888: Brazil abolished slavery.

May 14

1796: Edward Jenner administered the first smallpox vaccination, to 8-year-old James Phipps, in Berkeley, Gloucester, England.

May 15

1718: The world’s first machine gun was patented by James Puckle, a London lawyer.

May 16

1843: The first major wagon train heading for the Pacific Northwest set out from Elm Grove, Missouri, on the Oregon Trail with 1,000 pioneers.