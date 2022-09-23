JAIL ROSTER & NEW JOB POSTINGS

Inmate Offense
Roster
Monday,
May 1, 2023
All charges are
misdemeanors
unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been
arrested or released.
Burdett, Brandon A.
Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.
Deloach, James W.
Charged with two counts felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations. LCJC.
Deloach, Tonya L.
Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.
Gibson, Jesse W.
Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.
Gile, Robert W.
Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.
Hammers, Amanda J.
Charged with two counts traffic offense and driving under the influence. LCJC.
Heil, Joseph D.
Charged with two counts all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.
Kemmerer, David C.
Charged with two counts traffic offense.
Lefell, David D.
Charged with all other offenses and felony negligent manslaughter. LCJC.
Lehew, Monte N Jr.
Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.
Lemmon, Elijah J.
Charge not classified. LCDC.
Marozzo, Daniel J.
Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.
Miller, Jason A.
Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.
Mischenko, Mitchell D.
Charged with all other offenses.
Moffett, Darcy A.
Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.
Peterson, Jonathan J.
Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, burglary/breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.
Priebe, Matthew M.
Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.
Rensmon, Angela L.
Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.
Rosenlund, Barry W.
Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.
Sauls, Joshua J.
Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.
Seaman Garry D.
Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.
Simmons, Kevin J.
Charged with felony all other offenses and all other offenses. LCDC.
Steiger, Angela J.
Charged with felony all other offenses.
Watters, Vernon V.
Charged with felony aggravated assault, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, destruction/damage/vandalism, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.
New Job Positions Available:
Housing Navigator I – Libby office
- Police Officer /Full-time Rotating days/shifts
- 2023 Temporary Summer Maintenance /$11.50
- Coach – 2023-24 LHS Asst Football
- Class A CDL Driver
- Surgery RNPRN
- LPN /$26 /shifts vary
- Registered Nurse /$35/shifts vary
- CNA /All Shifts
- Seasonal City Service Worker /$12.02/The job will be for 960 hours from April through September.
- Assembly/Production Tech
- Electrical Tech
- Travel Medical Surgical RN job in Libby
- STORE DELI MANAGER
- Direct Support Professional
- Full Time Teller
- Physical Therapist
- Auto Detailer / $12
- Medical Records Clerk/ Full-Time
- Floor Technician/Limited Hours
These and many other jobs can be seen montanaworks.gov You may contact Job Service Libby with any questions. 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 406-293-6282 Fax 406-293-5134