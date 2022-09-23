JAIL ROSTER & NEW JOB POSTINGS

Inmate Offense

Roster

Monday,

May 1, 2023

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Burdett, Brandon A.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Deloach, James W.

Charged with two counts felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Deloach, Tonya L.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Hammers, Amanda J.

Charged with two counts traffic offense and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with two counts all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Kemmerer, David C.

Charged with two counts traffic offense.

Lefell, David D.

Charged with all other offenses and felony negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Lehew, Monte N Jr.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Lemmon, Elijah J.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Mischenko, Mitchell D.

Charged with all other offenses.

Moffett, Darcy A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, burglary/breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Priebe, Matthew M.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Rensmon, Angela L.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Simmons, Kevin J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other offenses. LCDC.

Steiger, Angela J.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Watters, Vernon V.

Charged with felony aggravated assault, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, destruction/damage/vandalism, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

New Job Positions Available:

Housing Navigator I – Libby office

Police Officer /Full-time Rotating days/shifts

2023 Temporary Summer Maintenance /$11.50

Coach – 2023-24 LHS Asst Football

Class A CDL Driver

Surgery RNPRN

LPN /$26 /shifts vary

Registered Nurse /$35/shifts vary

CNA /All Shifts

Seasonal City Service Worker /$12.02/The job will be for 960 hours from April through September.

Assembly/Production Tech

Electrical Tech

Travel Medical Surgical RN job in Libby

STORE DELI MANAGER

Direct Support Professional

Full Time Teller

Physical Therapist

Auto Detailer / $12

Medical Records Clerk/ Full-Time

Floor Technician/Limited Hours

These and many other jobs can be seen montanaworks.gov You may contact Job Service Libby with any questions. 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 406-293-6282 Fax 406-293-5134