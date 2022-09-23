FAMILY NEWS

Joan Olson, 66, Of

Sidney

Memorial services for Joan Olson, 66 of Sidney were at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 4, at Ebenezer Congregational Church, Sidney, Mont. with Pastor David Meehan officiating.

Joan passed away on Sunday, April 30, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Mont. after a short battle with cancer, with her family at her side.

Joan Elsie Olson was born on October 22, 1956, in Libby, Mont. to Edgar and Louise Thronson. She attended Libby schools and graduated in 1975. She married Ben Stevens in 1978 and they had two children, Adam in 1979 and Bonny in 1982. She moved to Sidney, Mont. in 1979.

Joan worked a number of places including the Yellowstone Merc, McDonalds, South 40, and Sidney Health Center. While working at the South 40 she did a variety of jobs. She cooked, waitressed, and tended bar. She loved the people she got to interact with, and her co-workers loved her. While working at the 40 she met the love of her life, Mitch Olson, and they married on the 31st of December 1994. In 1995, Joan gave birth to Mitchell.

After leaving the South 40, she started work at Sidney Health Center. She began in Admissions and eventually moved over to work as the receptionist for Dr. Pete Council. She loved her job there and the people she worked with.

Joan had a passion for quilting and her fur family of Sophie, Winston, and Elsie. She created many magnificent quilts and gave them to family and loved ones – her way of showing her love to others. Not only did Joan love quilting, but she loved adventure. She was always traveling here and there with family – seeing the world and making memories was something she lived for. She was incredibly proud of her husband and her children, and excited to share any good news that was going on in their lives. Her fiery personality will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mitch; her daughter, Bonny; sons, Adam and Mitchell; two sisters, Gayle Pales (Ron) of Missoula and Renee Neisess (Joe) of Libby; and her beloved dogs.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar; her mother, Louise; and a sister, Sue.

Death Notice: Dale A. Hudson 92, Of Eureka

Dale A. Hudson, 92, passed away Friday, April 28, at the Mountain View Manor in Eureka, Mont. He was born on January 22, 1931, in Billings, Mont. Services for Dale will be on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Eureka, Mont.

Services for Dale will be on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Eureka, Mont.

Death Notice: Margaret Irene (Campbell) Cox, 81, Of Libby

Margaret Irene (Campbell) Cox passed away on Friday, April 28, at the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Montana. She was born on August 10, 1941, in Saint Maries, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana.

Ruby Alice McElmurry, 92, of Libby

Ruby Alice McElmurry, 92, of Libby, entered her Heavenly home on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She passed away peacefully at the Libby Care Center. Ruby was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on April 26,1930, to George and Luella Stipek. She was married to Roy Allen McElmurry, and they had 5 sons: Duane, Ed, Rich, Walter and Kenneth. Roy, Ruby, and the boys built their house in Libby. Ruby loved her home and after retiring from the mill, enjoyed running ‘Mac’s Cheese,’ which was a well known small business in Libby. When her husband died unexpectedly in January 1999, Ruby combatted the loneliness by pouring into her gardening, crocheting, playing cards, and spending time with family. It was no secret she loved her family dearly and made sure they always knew it.

Ruby is preceded in death by her father George; mother Luella; siblings Ila Mae, Wilda, Betty and Robert; husband Roy; sons Duane, Walt, and Ken; and great-grandchildren Dawsyn and McKenzye.

Ruby is survived by her sons Ed and Rich; 5 daughters-in-law; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Ruby will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Montana.

Funeral services for Ruby will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Montana.

Linda M.

Erickson, 73, Of Libby