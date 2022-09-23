BUSINESS & LOCAL NEWS

Rooted Gypsy Blooms Soon

to Open in June

Courtesy of

Rooted Gypsy Blooms

Hello, I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Deb and I’m the owner of Rooted Gypsy Blooms. I’m sure some of you have seen some changes to the little place next to Rosita’s at 310 East 9th Street, and that’s me. We are a flower boutique and tea house. I have a small cut flower farm at Gypsy Rose Ranch out in Rawlings Tracts. I will be selling my local flowers as well as local grown flowers from Montana, Washington, and California. We will have vases, baskets, home decor, teas, and baked goods.

Sneak peak into what’s to come from Rooted Gypsy Blooms–

Photo Courtesy of The Rooted Gypsy Blooms

We plan to open officially on June 19. However we will be open briefly for Mother’s Day weekend just for beautiful bouquets Friday & Saturday 9-5 and Sunday 9-2. I so look forward to being of service to this wonderful part of Montana. Please come by on Mother’s Day weekend and check us out. You can also follow me on Facebook Therootedgypsyblooms and on Instagram. My website is Rootedgypsyblooms.com. Thank you in advance for any support!

Play-Based Learning Engages Libby Kindergarteners

Courtesy of LOR Foundation

Local Champion: Libby K-12 Schools

Date Funded: March 1, 2023

Grant Amount: $15,150

Not all children learn in the same way, but unfortunately, the kindergarten curriculum at Libby Elementary currently lacks inclusivity for multiple learning types—a situation that contributes to classroom disruption and poor learning performance for some.

One local teacher brought forward a potential solution in the form of play-based learning curriculum.

Play-based learning satisfies a child’s need for social interaction with peers while helping them focus their attention and practice independence.

Implementing the approach would provide an opportunity for the students Libby teachers have already acknowledged struggle with traditional classroom instruction, so school staff reached out to LOR for help.

LOR’s funding will support the purchase of play-based curriculum and equipment to engage students with more inclusive and independent learning techniques.

Community Action Network

Celebrates 59 Years of Service,

47 in Northwest Montana

2023 marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was

established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Over 1000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the US thrive. This year, Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana (CAPNM), a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 47 years helping families

throughout Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders counties.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact CAPNM and our network has had on families,” said Ms. Tracy Diaz, Executive Director of CAPNM. “Last year alone, we served 7,255 individuals in Northwest Montana, and over 15 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.”

Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community. “We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Diaz. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what our 4-county area needs.”

To celebrate the continued success of Community Action and raise awareness throughout the Northwest Montana, CAPNM will be open during Kalispell Downtown Association’s Ladies Night on May 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet with the public and share its many program offerings.

Submitted by Niusha Hadziomerovic