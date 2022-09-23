LOCAL NEWS

Troy School Board of Trustees Election Results

Abstract Ballot –School Trustee Election Vote Count-Photo Courtesy of Troy School District

It’s Time For The Annual “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive

Saturday, May 13 marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving – the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many people… hunger. So each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Libby who need our help. Over the course of its 30 – year history, the drive has collected well over 1.88 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

The need for food donations isgreat. Currently, 35 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Children and seniors most often feel the greatest need. Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs may not be available to children in need.

Participation in this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13 and your letter carrier or their helpers will do the rest. Please help us in our fight to end hunger as we celebrate our 31st anniversary year in America’s great day of giving.

Thank you in advance Libby Postal Customers…we appreciate all that you do and give to help our community. In years past we have collected between 3000 to 4800 pounds of food locally. Last year we collected locally over 3400 pounds of food for our food pantry… Let’s see if we can beat it this year! With your help we can do it!

Submitted by Your Libby Postal Workers

W.F Morrison Memorial Comes Together

Thank you to all those who helped put this W.F. Morrison memorial together. It has a lot of great history, pictures, and information.– Photo Courtesy of Troy School District