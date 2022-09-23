Big Welcome to Chief Ercanbrack And Family

Cody Ercanbrack joins Libby Police Department as the new Chief of Police. Ercanbrack was sworn in on Wednesday May 3, at the City Hall by Mayor Peggy Williams.

Ercanbrack was originally part of the Idaho State Police and has held the titles of Trooper, Corporal and Specialist.

Troy Trojan Track Attends Lincoln County Invite: Distance Runners Lead Trojans Efforts

By Jim Dasios , The Montanian

Track Season is winding down. At hand, the Lincoln County meet next up, the Troy Trojans travel to Missoula (5-6) Saturday to participate in the KLH meet.

Then it’s the “play-off” run. District divisional and State.

Coach Neil Newton commented, “The conditions are right. The weather’s been great. The kids have put the time in. Now’s the time to step it up.”

The Maroon and Gold, the Blue and Yellow, the Black and Orange and the Red and White, converged in Libby Thursday (4-27-23), to fight for team honors and individual glory, at the Lincoln County Track Meet.

When your squad is considerably outnumbered, Id goes for the individual glory.

They say it’s not a rivalry until you’ve beaten the guy that’s beaten you.

Trojan 800-meter runners Junior Marcus Hermes and Freshman Nolan Morris have met twice on the track before, with Hermes finishing in front both times. Not this time.

Morris strayed past the rest of the field to win the 800 meter.

Hermes finished in second place. There was some confusion about the time. Maybe 2:08’s, 2:09. Morris also placed first in the 1600 m with a time of 5:13”

Points were given to the three finishers in each event.

Continuing the boy side Junior Jacob Gromley whirled the discusses 117’8” to place second. Gormley’s toss of 39’ ¾ in the shot put, would place him in third, and set on new Personal best for him.

On the girls side. Freshman Jaylee Myers won the 1600 meter with a time of 6:45. Myers also won 3200 meter, locking in with a time of 14:00 . Junior Sarah Rogers high jumped 4’ 6’’ to earn her third place.

Sophomore Cortenie Rogers placed in three events, taking third in both the long and triple jump, with, with leaps of 13’6’’ and 28’10’’ Rogers would finish in third thrice. This time with a javelin toss of 78’’.

Mothers Day

By Karen Morrissette, The Montanian

Many countries around the world designate a special day to honor mothers, those that raise, nurture, and protect us through childhood and beyond. Some of these traditions date back to the worship of a mother goddess in ancient times, but the Christian tradition comes from Europe where the fourth Sunday in Lent was sometimes called Mothering Sunday. On this day, worshippers would return to the main church near their ancestral home, the “mother church”, for special services and festivities. Over time, the custom came to include children presenting their mothers with flowers and other small tokens of appreciation. The custom gradually became less common in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries as it merged with secular Mother’s Day activities.

The dates of Mother’s Day vary widely across the world, but in the United States, it is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. A West Virginia woman named Anna Reeves Jarvis started Mother’s Day Work Clubs in the mid 1800’s to teach women how to properly care for children. In 1868, after the Civil War, Jarvis organized a Mother’s Friendship Day where the mothers of both Union and Confederate soldiers came together to mourn and promote reconciliation. Suffragist Julia Ward Howe joined the effort by writing what became known as her Mother’s Day Proclamation calling for all mothers to unite for peace. Others followed their lead.

After Anna Reeves Jarvis’s death, her daughter Anna Jarvis began to campaign for a national holiday to honor mothers. With financial support from early department store pioneer John Wanamaker, she organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration in Grafton, West Virginia (a mere twenty minutes from where I personally grew up). By 1912, several localities across the United States had adopted annual Mother’s Day celebrations, however, it wasn’t until 1914 that a measure officially establishing Mother’s Day as the second Sunday in May was signed by President Woodrow Wilson.

Interestingly, Jarvis herself remained unmarried and childless her whole life. She had originally envisioned Mother’s Day as a family celebration, but once it was nationalized, the commerciality associated with it began to disgust her. By the time she died in 1948, she had asked that it be removed as a holiday. In some ways, she was right. Celebrating mothers and the mother figures in our lives should be done daily and doesn’t need to include expensive gifts. Sometimes a simple “Thank you” or “I love you”, or an offer to take the kids while mom has a day to herself, means more than anything money can buy.

Annual Opening Day Celebration at The Heritage Museum in Libby

Submitted By Sherry Tuner

The Heritage Museum’s annual “Opening Day Celebration” will be held on Saturday May 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Museum grounds on Hwy 2 in Libby.

Indoor Events:

Homemade quilts by the Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild will be on display in the Museum’s tower gallery; the quilts will remain in the gallery through June 30. Some of the quilts will be offered for sale.

At 10:30 a.m. Rich Aarstad, Montana State Archivist, will present “Jusqu’ Aubout” – Until the End: The 10th & 20th Engineers (Forestry) in France, 1917-1919. It tells the story of those men recruited into the first regiments ever created by the U.S. Military to specifically cut timber and mill lumber in France during World War I. Many of those who served were from western Montana and used their skills in harvesting timber to help win the war in Europe.

At 11:30 a.m. Becky Timmons will give a presentation on “Birds That Mimic.”

Becky Timmons began devouring books on birds about ten years ago and is amazed at the intelligence of birds that ornithologists are just beginning to understand. One of the most fascinating studies of birds reveals the how and why birds mimic. Mimicry requires vocal learning, vocal control, and muscle control, the ability to memorize and to repeatedly produce imitations, adjusting for producing the perfect mimic. Birds mimic to win mates, mark territories, steal food, and sometimes just for the pure joy of hearing their own voices.

At 12:30 p.m., Dr. M. Lynn Barnes will present some of her findings after documenting some of the historic dress and textile collections as a volunteer at The Heritage Museum for the past four years. She has discovered wonderful and exclusive examples of historic costumes that tell more of the story of Libby, Montana. She will discuss the importance that changes in underpinnings had as they supported different fashion silhouettes from the 1890s to the 1930s. Her presentation includes developments in trade, technology and international discoveries that aided in fashion statement modifications. All the pieces that you will see are housed in The Heritage Museum’s historic dress collection. Some have very interesting stories that are exciting, and some are still a mystery. In addition to the presentation, Dr. Barnes will have a gown on display near the entrance of the museum and will be available for questions and comments from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Minerals We Use Every Day: Mined from our National Forests” is on display inside the Museum this season. This traveling exhibit interprets the historical relationship between the mining industry and the Forest Service. Interpretive panels demonstrate how minerals used in everyday objects improve our quality of life, tell the history of natural resource management in America, and explain the role that Forest Service scientists play in conservation. The exhibit is on loan from The National Museum of Forest Service History, a non-profit organization in Missoula.

The Museum’s Gift Shop will be open with most T-shirts reduced in price, and most prints reduced by 50 percent.

Outdoor Events:

The Museum cookhouse will be open all day with grilled hamburgers, hot dogs & chili, chips, water/sodas, & homemade desserts.

Craft & Direct Sales vendors will be under the trees in the shade all day.

The Museum grounds will contain multiple “working exhibits” throughout the day including a fur trade and muzzleloading exhibit.

The 1932 Fire Truck will again offer rides.

“Smokey Bear” from the Kootenai National Forest will make an appearance at noon.

Live Band – “Big Sky Bow’s & Blowhards” will perform in the Dancehall at 1:00 p.m.

The Heritage Museum is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Visit the website at www.libbyheritagemuseum.org to learn more. Support for the Museum comes from members, visitors, and the local business community, not taxes. Past visitors tell us they are amazed by the quality and quantity of the collection that local community volunteers have preserved, interpreted, and displayed to remember the past way of life in our area. If you have questions, you can: 1) call the Museum on (406) 293-7521 and leave a message, or 2) send an email to heritagemuseum@frontier.com; someone will get back to you.

With Warm Weather on The Way Keep your Home Cool With Energy Efficient Measures

Use fans and shut off the AC: A fan (ceiling or portable) uses less than 5% of the energy an air conditioner may require. Ceiling fans are an energy efficient option for cooling the spaces you use the most. You may still need your AC on occasion but save with a fan. Remember, if you plan to leave for a few minutes or more, turn your fan off. Running it while you’re not there is wasteful.

Let the cool air in: During the cooler morning and evening hours, open your windows and use the outside air to cool your home.

Turn it up: Increase the thermostat setting of your central air conditioner and save on cooling costs. We suggest that you set your cooling thermostat at 78 degrees or higher when you are home and turn it off when you are away to achieve maximum savings.

Keep vents clear: An obstructed vent wastes both energy and money.

Keep your AC cool: Place portable or window air conditioning units out of the direct sunlight.

Keep it in: Keep your doors and windows closed when you have the air conditioner on.

Avoid heating your home: Appliances such as dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers give off heat, so try to avoid their use during the hottest times of the day.

Use Small Appliances in the Kitchen: Use a crock pot, toaster oven, or microwave instead of your full-sized range or oven to keep your home cooler and save energy. These small appliances use only 20-50% of the energy needed to cook the same meal on your stove top or oven.

Libby’s Ryggs Johnston Advances Both In U.S. Open Qualifying And To NCAA Regional

Libby’s Ryggs Johnston advanced through the local round of qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Open.

On Tuesday Ryggs Johnston (Libby) carded a 4-under 68 at U.S. Open local qualifying at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Arizona.

The current Arizona State senior earned a share of second place and one of four spots to move onto final qualifying. The next round of qualification among the remaining 530 golfers competing for one of the U.S. Open’s 156 spots will take place at one of 10 sites throughout the U.S. on May 22 and June 5.

This year’s U.S. Open competition is scheduled for June 15-18 at The Los Angeles County Club.

Johnston was also honored last week with the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year in men’s golf as just the second Sun Devil to earn the honor. He’ll graduate in May with a degree in management and certificate in sports business.

He placed in the top 15 three times this season for Arizona State and tied for 15th at last week’s Pac-12 championships on the Stanford Golf Course as the Sun Devils placed second as a team.

Johnston and the Sun Devils will compete in the 2023 NCAA men’s regional golf tournament as the top-seeded team in their region at Bear’s Best Las Vegas in one of six regional tournaments May 15-17. The NCAA championships are May 26-31 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, with Arizona State set to play host.

