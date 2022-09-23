LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday May 21, 2023 – 8:05 P.M.

Wednesday and Thursday,

May. 24 – 25th

Dry. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except near 50 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Thursday highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday,

May. 26th

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s with lower to mid 60s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday,

May. 27th – 28th

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s Saturday cooling to the 40s Sunday. Highs in the 70s to near 80 Saturday cooling to the mid 60s to lower 70s Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows in the upper 40s Saturday cooling to the mid 40s Sunday. Highs near 60 Saturday cooling to near 50 Sunday.

Recipe of the Week

French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

Photo courtesy

Melissa Goff

▢ 12 slices day-old bread, cut into 1in. cubes

▢ 2 (8oz.) packages cream cheese,

cut into 1in. cubes

▢ 1 cup fresh

blueberries

▢ 12 eggs, beaten

▢ 2 cups milk

▢ 1ts. vanilla extract

▢ 1/3 cup maple syrup

Blueberry Sauce:

▢ 1 cup white sugar

▢ 1 cup water

▢ 2 Ts. cornstarch

▢ 1 cup fresh blueberries

▢ 1 Ts. butter

Directions:

▢ Prepare casserole: Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. Arrange 1/2 of the bread cubes in the dish and top with cream cheese cubes. Sprinkle blueberries over the cream cheese, then top with remaining bread cubes.

▢ Whisk eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and syrup together in a large bowl until well-combined; pour over the bread cubes. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

▢Bake casserole in the preheated oven, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover, and continue baking until center is firm and surface is lightly browned, about 25 to 30 minutes.

▢ Meanwhile, prepare blueberry sauce: Mix sugar, water, and cornstarch together in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in blueberries, reduce heat to low, and simmer until all the blueberries burst, about 10 minutes. Stir in butter. Serve portions of casserole on plates and pour warm syrup over top.

ON THIS DAY…

May. 31 – June. 6

May 31 –

National

Otter Day

June 1 –National Dinosaur Day

June 2–National Doughnut Day

June 3 –

National

Black Bear Day

June 4 –

National Cheese Day

June 5 – National Veggie Burger Day

June 6 –

National

Eyewear Day



nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

Are You There God?

Audience Says: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. stays true to the classic book right down to its ’70s setting, but the story still feels totally current and relatable.

Critics Consensus: Effervescent and refreshingly frank about the travails of puberty, this long-awaited adaptation does full justice to Judy Blume’s seminal novel.

Word of the Week

Promulgate

Pronunciation:

prah-mêl-gayt

Part of Speech:

Verb

Meaning:

To announce, declare,

publicly proclaim, spread the news.

Book of the Week

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”

Two friends–often in love, but never lovers–come together as creative partners in the world of video game design, where success brings them fame, joy, tragedy, duplicity, and, ultimately, a kind of immortality.

Author

Gabrielle Zevin

This Week In History – May.31–June.6

May 31

1790: The United States enacted its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.

1879: Gilmore’s Garden in New York was renamed Madison Square Garden by William Henry Vanderbilt and opened to the public at 26th Street and Madison Avenue.

1927: The last Ford Model T rolled off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.

1929: The first talking Mickey Mouse cartoon, “The Karnival Kid,” was released.

June 1

1844: Julia Gardner married President John Tyler at the White House. He became the first president to marry while in office.

1902: Congress scuttled plans for a “Nicaragua Canal” and opted to build the Panama Canal instead.

June 2

1924: U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.

1937: Born this day: Sally Kellerman, U.S. actress (M*A*S*H), and Jimmy Jones, U.S. singer-songwriter (Handy Man, died 2012).

June 3

1889: The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States was completed, running 14 miles between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Ore.



June 4

1783: The Montgolfier brothers publicly demonstrated their montgolfière (hot air balloon) in Paris.

1876: An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrived in San Francisco, Calif., via the first transcontinental railroad, 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.

1896: Henry Ford completed the Ford Quadricycle, his first gasoline-powered automobile, and gave it a successful test run.

1917: The first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.

June 5

1837: The city of Houston was incorporated in the Republic of Texas.

1956: Elvis Presley introduced his new single, “Hound Dog,” on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

June 6

1816: The first of several summer snowstorms hit the northeastern United States, bringing the “Year Without a Summer.”

1833: President Andrew Jackson became the first president to ride on a train.

Sunrise & Sunset Times