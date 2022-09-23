JAIL ROSTER & JOBS

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Bargas, Stephen J.

Charged with felony aggravated Assault. LCJC

Burdett, Brandon A.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Deloach, Tonya L.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Drury, Kenneth J.

Charged with intimidation. LCJC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Gregg, Auston N.

Charged with all other offences. OOC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with two counts all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Lehew, Monte N Jr.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Moffett, Darcy A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Perez Guerra, Victor

Charged with traffic offense, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, burglary/breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Priebe, Matthew M.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Rensmon, Angela L.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Simmons, Kevin J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other offenses. LCDC.

Smith, Angela D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

