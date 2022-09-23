FAMILY NEWS

Shawna Jo Green, 32, Of Libby

Shawna Jo Green, 32, of Libby, Montana, was tragically taken from us on Friday, May 19th, 2023. She was born June 19th, 1990, in Missoula, MT. Shawna was a loving wife, mother, and daughter.

It was Shawna’s dream to provide for her boys and help others. She found herself in auto & home insurance where she fell in love with the people and helping others in time of need, but that was not enough. She then ventured into medical insurance where she had her true calling with her dream of being an independent insurance agent working from home, and being the best Momma and wife, she could ever be!

Shawna is survived by her husband, Kody; her children, Reuben, Waylon, Lincoln, Mathew, Lylli and Kynslie. She is also survived by her parents, Mark and Angela Auge, Melissa and Eric Luscher; her sisters Makayla Gomes and family and Tymber Auge; her brothers Christopher Auge, and Barret Auge; grandparents Gene and Darlene Auge, and Ione Schumacher; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Pavilion on the River at 12:00 pm, Friday, May 26, 2023.

Shawna’s ray of sunshine is like no other! She will be missed by ALL! May her brightness show everyone the true meaning of life!

Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com

Barry (Butch) L. Brown, 75, Of Libby

Barry (Butch) L. Brown, went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023, in Libby, Montana – after a long illness and a broken heart. He was born May 25, 1948, in Malta, Montana to Bert and Corrine Brown.

Butch moved to Libby, Montana in 1965. He was employed by the St. Regis lumber company, where he worked the Green Chain, Plywood Plant and then as a Millwright. He served as the Union President until the mill closed. He then went back to school and received a degree in Health Services, graduating ahead of his daughter Kayrie, who also received a degree on the same day.

Shortly after moving to Libby, he was introduced to the love of his life, Doris (Dorie) and it would turn out to be the relationship dreams are made of! Butch instantly became the dad of three boys and one girl. He never considered or treated these children as anything less than his very own!

Butch and Doris had two additional girls making the flock three boys and three girls. Butch saw value everywhere in life, from raising his children, enjoying his love of fancy pigeons, collecting glass insulators and Coca-Cola historical memorabilia. Butch involved himself in teaching, coaching and mentoring his children in the value of hard work, good work ethics and providing for one’s family.

Butch loved playing practical jokes on all those who may fall prey: everything from pickled deer antlers to puppy chow covered in gravy on one’s plate. Spending quality time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and an assorted number of grand-pets were the highlights of his days and made him smile and laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bert and Corrine Brown, the love of his life, his lovely wife Doris Brown, brother Ward Brown and sister’s Jean Barrett and Jo Griffith.

Butch is survived by son Tim Taylor, daughter Penny Meyer, son Robert Taylor, son Ray Taylor, daughter Kayrie Baskins and daughter Kimberly Brown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 12:00 at 721 Flower Creek Road, Libby, Montana. Pot luck style gathering, meat will be provided.

Warren “Dean” Ferch, 73, Of Libby

Warren “Dean” Ferch, of Libby, passed away while surrounded by his family on Tuesday May 9, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. He was 73 years old. Dean was born on March 26, 1950, in Circle, MT, and his family moved to Libby when he was a child.

After high school and college, Dean worked building Libby Dam, conducting research at WR Grace, maintenance at St. John’s Lutheran Hospital, and various other mechanical and maintenance jobs until his retirement.

During early adulthood he spent much of his time with his classic cars and motorcycle. He even held the title of “Golden Gloves” for his boxing prowess. After those eventful years he could usually be found in the woods where he might be hunting, fishing, chasing a great landscape photo op, or just enjoying nature. Dean was an amazing artist and many of his landscape paintings can be found in homes throughout Montana. Dean was the go-to person for anyone seeking mechanical and home improvement advice. In later years, his favorite pastime was probably shooting the breeze on the back porch with friends and family.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Gladys. Dean leaves behind his children Rachelle (Mark) Adamson, son Jim (Megan) Ferch; former wife Debbie; grandchildren Morgan and Madison Snyder, Aiden and Alex Ferch, BreeAnna and Luke Adamson; sisters Randi (Kent) Graves, Lana (John) Johanson, Marie Harmon, and Gloria (Greg) Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Memories and condolences may be shared online by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.c

Linda M. Erickson, 73, Of Libby

Linda M. Erickson, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Linda passed from her forever paradise home in the arms of her loving husband, Rick Erickson. She was born on December 17, 1949, in Whitefish, Montana, to Richard and Mary Swennes. Linda was an angel of God. She went to be with her Savior to fly with the butterflies, the dragonflies, and make anything beautiful. She was a caring mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, and friend. Linda was the animal whisperer; wild or tame they came from everywhere. Hummingbirds were her favorite. You could find her most of the time in the sun at the lake or Libby Creek, which was her favorite spot. She could float for hours and would have lived in the water if she could’ve. Linda was a very hard worker and put everyone else first. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.

Linda is survived by her husband Rick Erickson of Libby; children Angela Breniman and family of Washington; Mike Johnson and his wife Janet from Havre, Montana; Laura Johnson Daley and her husband Scot Daley; grandson Tanner Norenberg; son Kevin Johnson of Butte Montana and his children Ashlynd and her husband Chris Wilcox; great grandchildren Huntleigh, Adelle, Kemper, and Quillen; stepson Rodney Erickson; and several friends and cousins.

Linda is proceeded in death by her parents Richard and Mary Swennes; her brother Jay Swennes; and her always loving parents, Helen and Rod Erickson on Dolphin Way.

Fly High MoMA… You will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Boyd Eugene “Gene”

Adkison, 85, Of Libby

Boyd Eugene Adkison “Gene” passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his home in Libby, Montana. He was born on August 21, 1938, in Cowan, West Virginia to Boyd and Bonis Adkison.

Gene graduated from high school in Cowan, in 1947. After graduating, he moved to Eureka, Montana, to work alongside his dad as a logger. In 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard the USS Steinaker DD-863. He earned several medals before being honorably discharged in 1963.

Upon returning to Montana, Gene went to work for the St. Regis Paper Co. until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, he worked for the VFW as a custodian. He then spent many years as a volunteer for the Stand Downs and distributing Senior Commodities. Gene married Kathy Jackson on March 12, 2011, in Libby, Montana.

An avid lifelong hunter, and fisherman, Gene found special joy in hunting camp trips with his family and his dog. Lifelong memories include the hilarious “Crow Creek Chili” incident!!! As Kathy put it, he was also a “gardener extraordinaire” who loved sharing his bounty with friends and family. Gene enjoyed being a member of the Libby Christian Church, and the last outing he had was attending a service with Kathy.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Stewart; and brother Gary.

Gene is survived by his wife Kathy; stepchildren Cary Taylor, Benjamin Jackson, Jacob Jackson, and Timothy Jackson; two brothers Don Adkison (Sharon) of West Virgina, and Robert Adkison (Shirley) of Libby, Montana; nephews Vic White (Dixie), Paul White (Paulina), and Boyd White (Shala) all of Libby, Montana; nieces Barbara Crismore (Jr.) of Libby, Montana, and Judy Cutts of Post Falls, Idaho; and numerous other family members.

Services will be Saturday, June 3, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Libby Christian Church, with a reception to follow. Services are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.