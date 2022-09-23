LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday January 15, 2023 – 7:50 P.M. MST

Wednesday, January 18

A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday & Friday January 19 & 20

Dry with seasonal temperatures and areas of valley fog and low clouds. Lows in the 20s except locally upper teens colder valleys with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet

Saturday & Sunday, January 21 & 22

A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

ON THIS DAY…

Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

January 18

Winnie the Pooh Day

January 19

Gun

Appreciation Day



JANUARY 20

National Penguin Day

JANUARY 21

National Squirrel Appreciation Day

January 22

National Hot Sauce Day

January 23

Better

Business Communication Day –

January 24–

Peanut Butter Day

Movie of the Week

Avatar: The Way

of Water

Critics consensus: Narratively, it might be fairly standard stuff — but visually speaking, Avatar: The Way of Water is a stunningly immersive experience. .

Word of the Week

Kilter

Pronunciation:

kil-têr

Part of Speech:

Noun, Mass

Meaning: Good

Condition, Health, Tune or Spirits

Book of the Week

“American Dirt”

by Jeanine Cummins

#1 New York Times bestseller and Oprah Book Club pick that has sold over three million copies, is finally available in paperback.

This Week In History – Jan. 17 – Jan. 24

January 18

1903: President Theodore Roosevelt sent a radio message to King Edward VII via the first transatlantic radio transmission originating in the United States.

1911: Eugene B. Ely landed on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania stationed in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

January 19

1807: Confederate general and U.S. traitor Robert E. Lee was born in Virginia.

1809: U.S. literary giant Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston, Mass.

1829: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust Part 1 received its premiere performance.

1853: Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Il Trovatore, which includes the iconic Anvil Chorus, had its premiere performance in Rome.

January 20

1929: In Old Arizona, the first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, was released.

1936: Edward VIII became King of the United Kingdom. (He abdicated on Dec. 11 of the same year.)

January 21

1899: Opel manufactured its first automobile, in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

1911: The first Monte Carlo Rally took place.

1915: Kiwanis International was founded in Detroit, Michigan.

1977: President Jimmy Carter pardoned nearly all American Vietnam War draft evaders, some of whom had emigrated to Canada.

January 22

1506: The first contingent of 150 Swiss Guards arrived at the Vatican.

1889: Columbia Phonograph (later Columbia Records) was formed in Washington, D.C.

1897: Born this day: Leslie Sarony, English entertainer, singer and songwriter (“Jollity Farm,” The Crimson Permanent Assurance, died 1990: Robert Tappan Morris Jr. was convicted of releasing the 1988 internet computer worm.

January 23

1570: James Stewart, 1st Earl of Moray, regent for the infant King James VI of Scotland, was assassinated by a firearm, in the first such recorded instance.

1719: The Principality of Liechtenstein was created within the Holy Roman Empire.

January 24

1848: The California Gold Rush began when James W. Marshall found gold at Sutter’s Mill near Sacramento.

1860: French inventor Etienne Lenoir was issued a patent for the first successful internal-combustion engine.

