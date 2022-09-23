LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather
Issued Sunday January 15, 2023 – 7:50 P.M. MST
Wednesday, January 18
A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.
Thursday & Friday January 19 & 20
Dry with seasonal temperatures and areas of valley fog and low clouds. Lows in the 20s except locally upper teens colder valleys with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet
Saturday & Sunday, January 21 & 22
A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.
ON THIS DAY…
Jan. 18 – Jan. 24
January 18
Winnie the Pooh Day
January 19
Gun
Appreciation Day
JANUARY 20
National Penguin Day
JANUARY 21
National Squirrel Appreciation Day
January 22
National Hot Sauce Day
January 23
Better
Business Communication Day –
January 24–
Peanut Butter Day
Courtesy of
timeanddate.com
Movie of the Week
Avatar: The Way
of Water
Critics consensus: Narratively, it might be fairly standard stuff — but visually speaking, Avatar: The Way of Water is a stunningly immersive experience. .
Rottentomatoes.com
Word of the Week
Kilter
Pronunciation:
kil-têr
Part of Speech:
Noun, Mass
Meaning: Good
Condition, Health, Tune or Spirits
Book of the Week
“American Dirt”
by Jeanine Cummins
#1 New York Times bestseller and Oprah Book Club pick that has sold over three million copies, is finally available in paperback.
This Week In History – Jan. 17 – Jan. 24
January 18
1903: President Theodore Roosevelt sent a radio message to King Edward VII via the first transatlantic radio transmission originating in the United States.
1911: Eugene B. Ely landed on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania stationed in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.
January 19
1807: Confederate general and U.S. traitor Robert E. Lee was born in Virginia.
1809: U.S. literary giant Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston, Mass.
1829: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust Part 1 received its premiere performance.
1853: Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Il Trovatore, which includes the iconic Anvil Chorus, had its premiere performance in Rome.
January 20
1929: In Old Arizona, the first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, was released.
1936: Edward VIII became King of the United Kingdom. (He abdicated on Dec. 11 of the same year.)
January 21
1899: Opel manufactured its first automobile, in Rüsselsheim, Germany.
1911: The first Monte Carlo Rally took place.
1915: Kiwanis International was founded in Detroit, Michigan.
1977: President Jimmy Carter pardoned nearly all American Vietnam War draft evaders, some of whom had emigrated to Canada.
January 22
1506: The first contingent of 150 Swiss Guards arrived at the Vatican.
1889: Columbia Phonograph (later Columbia Records) was formed in Washington, D.C.
1897: Born this day: Leslie Sarony, English entertainer, singer and songwriter (“Jollity Farm,” The Crimson Permanent Assurance, died 1990: Robert Tappan Morris Jr. was convicted of releasing the 1988 internet computer worm.
January 23
1570: James Stewart, 1st Earl of Moray, regent for the infant King James VI of Scotland, was assassinated by a firearm, in the first such recorded instance.
1719: The Principality of Liechtenstein was created within the Holy Roman Empire.
January 24
1848: The California Gold Rush began when James W. Marshall found gold at Sutter’s Mill near Sacramento.
1860: French inventor Etienne Lenoir was issued a patent for the first successful internal-combustion engine.
