LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday February 1, 2023 – 7:50 P.M. MST

Wednesday & Thursday ,

February 15 & 16

Dry. Lows in the upper single digits to upper teens with mid teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday, February 17

A chance of snow developing in the afternoon. Lows in the lower teens to lower 20s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with mid 20s around 5000 feet

Saturday & Sunday,

February18 & 19

A chance of snow. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or

find Simon on Facebook.

ON THIS DAY…

Feb. 15 – Feb. 21

February 15-

National Gum Drop Day

February 16-

Do A Grouch A Favor Day



February 17-

National Caregivers Day

February 18-

National Drink Wine Day

February 19-

National Vet Girls RISE Day

February 20-

National Leadership Day

February 21–

National Pancake Day

Courtesy of

nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Critics consensus: A Knives Out Mystery brings back Benoit Blanc for another wildly entertaining mystery rounded out by an outstanding ensemble cast.

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

Ambient

Pronunciation:

æm-bi-ênt



Part of Speech:

Adjective

Meaning:

Surrounding a

certain place,

all-encompassing, pervasive.

Book of the Week

“In Search of Lost Time”

by Marcel Proust

In Search of Lost Time, first translated into English as Remembrance of Things Past, and sometimes referred to in French as La Recherche, is a novel in seven volumes by French author Marcel Proust. This early 20th-century work is his length and most prominent, known both for its its theme of involuntary memory.

This Week In History – Feb 15– Feb.21

February 15

1929: Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta.

1967: The first Super Bowl game was played at the Los Angeles Coliseum between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

February 16

1909: Ernest Shackleton’s expedition discovered the magnetic South Pole.

1953: The first Chevrolet Corvette was introduced at a car show in New York.

1973: The final episode of Bonanza aired on NBC.

February 17

1706: Benjamin Franklin was born in Boston.

1949: The first Volkswagen Beetle arrived in the United States from Germany.

1964: First lady Michelle Obama was born Michelle LaVaughn Robinson in Chicago.

February 18

1778: James Cook became the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he named the “Sandwich Islands.”

1903: President Theodore Roosevelt sent a radio message to King Edward VII via the first transatlantic radio transmission originating in the United States.

1977: Scientists identified a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious Legionnaires’ disease.

1993: Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially observed for the first time in all 50 states.

1997: Boerge Ousland of Norway became the first person to cross Antarctica alone and unaided.

February 19

1807: Confederate general and U.S. traitor Robert E. Lee was born in Virginia.

1809: U.S. literary giant Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston, Mass.

1829: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust Part 1 received its premiere performance.

February 20

1265: The first English parliament to include not only Lords but also representatives of the major towns held its first meeting in the Palace of Westminster, now commonly known as the Houses of Parliament.

1783: The Kingdom of Great Britain signed a peace treaty with France and Spain, officially ending hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.

February 21

1525: The Swiss Anabaptist Movement was founded, breaking a thousand-year tradition of church-state union. (Amish, Mennonites and Hutterites are direct descendents of this movement.)

1786: The United States adopted a uniform currency.

1887: A total of 18.3 inches of rain fell in Brisbane, a record for any Australian capital city.

Recipe of the Week – Teriyaki Chicken

Ingredients:

1 1/4 lbs of Chicken breasts diced into one inch cubes

1 tbsp Olive oil

Sauce-

1/4 cup of soy sauce, 2 tbsp of honey, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, 2 minced garlic cloves, 2 tsp of corn starch, sesame seeds, chopped onions, salt and pepper.

Directions:

Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet or wok.

Add chicken and let cook (giving space between pieces) until slightly browned on bottom then flip chicken pieces over and cook through.

While the chicken is cooking whisk together the teriyaki sauce mixture.

Pour sauce into the skillet once the chicken is just nearly finished cooking through and let the sauce cook and simmer until thickened.

Easy as that! Serve it warm over brown or white rice with steamed veggies.