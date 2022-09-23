LOCAL NEWS

Nominations Sought

for History Teacher

of the Year

Montana principals, superintendents, and fellow teachers or librarians from public and private schools are asked to nominate a fourth, fifth or sixth grade teacher who has done an exemplary job teaching Montana history during the 2022-2023 school year.

The winner will receive the 34th Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award, which honors the Montana History Teacher of the Year.

On even numbered years the award is given to a teacher at the seventh through twelfth grade level. On odd numbered years it is given to a teacher at the fourth through sixth grade level.

Nominations may be emailed to Norma Ashby Smith, award coordinator, at ashby7@charter.net. Nominations should include the nominator’s name, school, address, phone number, and email; plus the teacher’s name, grade, school, address, phone number, and email. The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2023.

Nominated teachers will be asked to submit two letters of support; one page from their principal, superintendent, fellow teacher or librarian; one page from a student; and one page detailing why they enjoy teaching Montana, how they engage their students in learning, how their Montana history course recognizes cultural diversity, and anything else they’d like to share about their class or methods. Nominees will receive instructions on how to submit this material. The deadline for submissions is May 1, 2023.

The winner and his or her class will be honored at a ceremony in the State Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The winner will receive a plaque and a $4,500 cash prize to be used toward classroom materials, field trips, speakers, and anything else that will enhance learning in their classroom.

This program is sponsored by the Montana Television Network, The Foundation for Montana History, and the Sons & Daughters of Montana Pioneers in cooperation with the Montana Historical Society and the 1889 Coffee House in Helena. Additional gifts of $100 in gold Sacajawea dollars are given to the student who writes the letter of support for the winning teacher, from Judy Wohlfrom of Woodland, California, and one gold Sacajawea dollar for each of the students who accompany the winning teacher to the Nov. 8 ceremony from Mike Collins, president of the Sons & Daughters of Montana Pioneers, and his wife, Connie, of Helena.

Contact Norma Ashby Smith of Great Falls with any questions about the award or the nomination process at 406/590-6798 or at ashby7@charter.net.

Submitted by Byron Eve

New Positions Available:

Urgently Needed!! Caregiver

Container Delivery Driver

Part-time Project Coordinator /$19.07/ 20 hours per week

Assistant Nurse Manager /Full-Time

Imaging Assistant /Full-Time

Surgical Technologist/ Full-Time

957006 – Franchise – Tax Professional

Pharmacy Technician /Full-Time

Technician

These and many other jobs can be seen montanaworks.gov You may contact Job Service Libby with any questions. 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 406-293-6282 Fax 406-293-5134