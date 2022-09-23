OBITUARIES

John Charles Branden

John Charles Braden was born in Eugene, Oregon on October 28, 1965. John was the youngest of 8 children born to Constance Rae Braden, having 4 boys and 4 girls. Growing up in a noisy and rambunctious household, John brought much joy and happiness to the family.

John lived in Oregon and moved to Milpitas, California where John completed middle school and high school. He moved to Arizona and Montana in his later years where he enjoyed working and semi-retirement.

After graduating high school, John joined the military serving both in the Air Force and the Army. He was deployed in “Operation Liberation” of ‘Kuwait’ and ‘Desert Storm.’ John received the “Saudi Arabia Liberation Of Kuwait’ medal from President George W. Bush personally. He did receive many other medals and honors during his time for outstanding service to our country. John was part of the Honor Guard that carried the caskets of the Astronauts of “Space Shuttle Challenger” and was honored to carry Astronaut Christa McAuliffe’s casket when they landed at Dover Air Force Base. He was honored and proud to be chosen for the specific duty.

John loved being in the military and serving our nation, he had many stories to tell and was eager to sit down with anyone who wanted to hear them.

John published several books about the military which you can find on Amazon under the name ‘JC Braden.’

After the military, John held many jobs, also working with his friend David Snyder as a business partner. The last 15 years he spent a large part of his time with his buddy, Scott Hargrove. They had much in common since they both spent time in the military.

John was a very kind man with a deep belief in God, he was very private and lived his life away from the busyness of society. He spent much of his time reading and working on his computer.

John was preceded in death by his mother; Constance Rae Braden, his father; Kenneth Samuel Braden, his sisters; Cynthia Peggy McCarty, and Pamela Christina Bentley.

John is survived by his sisters Melanie Ruth Haynes and husband David; Ruth Charlene Boyce and husband Bill, and brothers Ian Storlie and wife Wilma, Randy Cameron and Robert Cameron and three step siblings. He is also survived by his brother in law, Joe Bentley and over 40 nieces and nephews. John will be terribly missed but we are confident and thankful that he is in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and with all the family who went on before him.

John 11:25, 26 “I am the Resurrection and the Life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.”

Beth Sagen ( Elizabeth Ann Enders), 74

Beth Sagen ( Elizabeth Ann Enders)passed away January 30, 2023, She was 74 years young. Mom always stuck to her story of being 19 and we weren’t about to argue with her on that one!

Mom was born to James and Rose Enders . She grew up in Libby Montana with her five other siblings. She loved to play her clarinet, drag the gut in her old pickup truck and socialize with her friends and peers.

One afternoon in June of 1965, there was a handsome guy by the name of Bruce Sagen, who was drinking soda pop at the Cottage Cafe in Troy Montana. The two were introduced by mutual friends and at that moment, it was the start of a beautiful friendship. When dad left for Vietnam, Mom made sure that dad had her address so they could continue their friendship while he was overseas. They corresponded with many letters back and forth until his safe return October 25, 1967. Not long after he made it home, Dad knew she was the one, and on May 4, 1968 they were married. Soon after, they started their own family and raised three awesome kids.

Mom held down a number of numerous jobs when us kids were growing up. She was well known at Roy’s Gas station as well as the neighborhood mom with the best chocolate chip cookies around.

In 1991, she was promoted to Grandma which she cherished to the fullest. Our families grew and flourished and in 2014, she was upgraded to Great Grams. Mom loved to sew. Throughout all of our lives, we were blessed with a quilt or quillow that she made with absolute and unconditional love. Her grandchildren did no wrong in her eyes and she had a special bond with each and everyone of them. Whether it was doing arts and crafts sitting on her kitchen table, making bow and arrows, traps for “Stunks”,dressing up in her collections of fabric or rolling toilet paper down the stairs, she loved and looked forward to every minute of it. We couldn’t have asked for a better woman to be our Mom, Grandma and Great grandma to our kids.

Mom is survived by her three sisters: Mary Enders, Cheryl Enders and Theresa Enders. Husband of 54 years, Bruce, their children: David Sagen, Brian Sagen and Sheila (Chris- Cutie Pie) Hawthorne, Grandchildren: Bradley (Carissa) Jones, Brandon (Page) Jones, Sydney (Jesse) Ohrn, Amber (Art) Deleon, Dani Hawthorne and Jillian Hawthorne .

Great Grands: Reece, Kasen,Gracie,Easton,Madison, Lillian and baby girl Orhn due in July. As well as Many canine and feline grandchildren who loved mom and demanded her attention.

She was proceeded in death by both of her parents James and Rose Enders, her brothers Tim Enders and Baby Boy Enders and sister Jamie Enders.

Mom didn’t want a funeral. She wanted us to have a big pizza party in her honor. She threatened to haunt my “you know what” if I did otherwise, so moms wish is our command! We will announce her celebration of life at a later date once the weather gets better.

The family would love to thank each and everyone of you for your many calls, messages, thoughts and prayers. Also a big thank you for the Beautiful cards and amazing food and just a wonderful support system. It’s given us so much comfort at such a devastating time. We will miss her smile, we will miss her sense of humor and we will miss her hugs more than you will ever know.

Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, Of Libby

Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, passed away in a vehicle accident in Kila, Montana, on Friday, January 27. Aliya was born on March 12, 2012, to Shawn and Krystal Kolb, in Libby, Montana.

Aliya was passionate about many things. She had a deep love for animals and the outdoors. She loved horseback riding, fishing, art, and skiing. Aliya looked forward to starting barrel racing this spring. It was the thing she was most passionate about.

Aliya is preceded in death by her aunt Bethany Banik.

Aliya is survived by her parents Shawn Kolb of Columbia Falls, MT and Krystal Kolb of Libby, MT; uncles Nate Miller of Libby, MT, and Kyle Kolb of Columbia Falls, MT; aunts Naomi Myers, Melissa Miller, and Ladonna McKee of Spokane, WA; cousins Asher, Adalynn, Avalee, Aiden, Anson, Atlas, Amore, Avera, Aryna, Madix, Tanin, Ember, Omnie, Trever, Kaylie, Jimmy, Charlotte, Taylor, Axel, and Ole; grandparents Rene Evans and Tim Rabida of Libby, MT, Kim Kolb and Linda Kolb of South Dakota, Tammy Kolb and Dan Misiuk of Libby, Montana.

Services were held on Tuesday, February 7, 1 p.m. at the Libby Christian Church. A private burial followed at the City of Libby Cemetery. Services were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

“Let the children of Zion be joyful in their King. Let them praise His name with the dance; let them sing praises to Him with the timbrel and harp. For the LORD takes pleasure in His people; He will beautify the humble with salvation. Let the saints be joyful in glory; let them sing aloud…Let the high praises of God be in their mouth, and a two-edged sword in their hand… this honor have all His saints. Praise the LORD!” Psalm 149:2b-6, 9b

– Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal