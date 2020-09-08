LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

September 16 7:22 a.m. 7:50 p.m.

September 17 7:24 a.m. 7:48 p.m.

September 18 7:25 a.m. 7:46 p.m.

September 19 7:26 a.m. 7:44 p.m.

September 20 7:28 a.m. 7:41 p.m.

September 21 7:29 a.m. 7:39 p.m.

September 22 7:31 a.m. 7:37 p.m.

Movie of the week

“The Argument”

Directed by: Robert Schwartzman

A couple get into an argument at their cocktail party that escalates until it brings an abrupt end to the festivities. They and their guests decide to re-create the entire night again and again to determine who was right.

Therapist (Fall 2020 Semester)

Crew Team Member

Cabinet Maker/Carpenter /Full-Time

Customer Service Representative/$12/32-40hrs

Journeyman Level Mechanic

Automotive Technician /$13-20

Custodian Libby Middle/High School

Lawn & Garden Technician/$10-16/Full-Time

Medical Records Clerk/Cabinet Peaks

Materials Technician-PRN

Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner

Care Manager/CHC/Full-Time

Dental Assistant/CHC/Full-Time

Child Protection Specialist

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday Sept. 13, 2020 – 5:10 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday (September 16, 17) Areas of smoke and haze otherwise mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s with lower 50s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s with mid 60s around 5000 feet.

Friday (September 18) A slight chance of showers late in the day. Lows in the 40s with near 50 on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lower 60s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (September 19, 20)Cooler and locally breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with near 50 around 5000 feet.

Word of the week

Prate•

Pronunciation: /preit/

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to talk excessively and pointlessly.

Top Music This Week

Dynamite by BTS WAP by Cardi B Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake Rockstar by DaBaby Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Recipe of the week

Taste of Fall Salad

Ingredients:

2/3 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, divided

Dash cayenne pepper

Dash ground cinnamon

3 TBSP sugar, divided

5 oz. spring mix salad greens

1/4 cup olive oil

1 TSP Dijon mustard

1/8 TSP salt

1 medium pear, thinly sliced

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. In a large heavy skillet, cook the pecans, 2 TBSP vinegar, cayenne and cinnamon over medium heat until nuts are toasted, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 TBSP sugar. Cook and stir for 2-4 minutes or until sugar is melted. Spread on foil to cool.