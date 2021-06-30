LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset April 13 6:53 a.m. 8:31 p.m. April 14 6:51 a.m. 8:33 p.m. April 15 6:49 a.m. 8:34 p.m. April 16 6:47 a.m. 8:36 p.m. April 17 6:45 a.m. 8:37 p.m. April 18 6:43 a.m. 8:39 p.m. April 19 6:41 a.m. 8:40 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday April 10, 2022 – 7:00 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, April 13

Continued unseasonably cold but dry. Lows in the lower teens to lower 20s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

April 14, 15 & 16

Unsettled and continued cool with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Sunday, April 17

.Dry and a little warmer. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“All The Best Liars” By Amelia Kahaney

Syd, Rain, and Brie grew up on the wrong side of the tracks in the California desert, desperately wishing for a way out. In the end, each of them will escape- one by dying, another by lying, a third by taking the fall.

Movie of the Week

Dakota

Dakota, an ex-service dog, joins single mom Kate and daughter Alex to live on their small-town family farm. Dakota quickly adjusts to her new home, soon becoming inseparable from Alex. But when the farm is threatened Dakota must help the family save the land.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, April 4 —

Montana gas prices have fallen by 9.2 cents in the past week, averaging $4.15/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 8.9 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.27/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week – Easy Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients:

1 Quart fresh Strawberries, sliced

1/4 C. white sugar

1 (12 oz.) pkg. prepared sponge cake dessert cups

1 (7 oz.) can whipped cream

Directions:

1.) Place strawberries in a container with a lid; add sugar and stir to coat. Place lid on the container and refrigerate until sugar has dissolved, at least 15 min.

2.) Place a dessert cup in each serving bowl and smother with strawberries. Top each with whipped cream.

Word of the Week

KAKORRHAPHIOPHOBIA

Pronunciation: kak-or-rhaph-io-pho-bia



Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the fear of failure.

Has this become the Kings forest?

In reference to the road closures by the forest service. It is management or control? A tank trap or gate is so close to the approach you cant park one vehicle much less a horse trailer. If a gate or tank trap is placed any where but the beginning of a road you cant walk by the gate. Is it possible to make these road closures user friendly without the forest service leaving ugly notes on the gate? From the outside looking in the forest service management is not very people friendly, as I drive around I see other areas marked for tank traps, has this become the kings forest?

Submitted by Lavern Chuilicek

Thank you cast and crew of “The Wizard of OZ”

Dear editor, it never ceases to amaze me of how much talent there is in Libby, MT. I’m speaking about the talent musical production put on by the Kootenai Karacters, “The Wizard of OZ” this past week. From Dorthey, The Tin Man, The Scarecrow, The Lion, and the good and bad witches To the youngest and smallest and cutest Munchkins etc. It was delightful. I liked it so much I went twice! The orchestra under the direction of Lorain Braun was fantastic, and the stage crew did an incredible job on props, lighting, sound effects etc. and I can’t leave out Tallulah Bankhead – Toto who played the part perfectly. I hope everyone who attended enjoyed it as much as I did and I hope the Kootenai Karacters keep entertaining us with wonderful shows in the years to come. I just want all the cast and crew to know, they are appreciated.

Sincerely,

Submitted by Katie Dwello