LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

September 9 7:12 a.m. 8:05 p.m.

September 10 7:14 a.m. 8:02 p.m.

September 11 7:15 a.m. 8:00 p.m.

September 12 7:17 a.m. 7:58 p.m.

September 13 7:18 a.m. 7:56 p.m.

September 14 7:19 a.m. 7:54 p.m.

September 15 7:21 a.m. 7:52 p.m.

Movie of the week

“The Broken Hearts Gallery”

Directed by: Natalie Krinsky

Lucy is a young gallery assistant who collects mementos from her relationships. She discovers that she must let go of her past to move forward, and comes up with a lovely, artistic way to help herself and others who have suffered heartbreak.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Certified Medical Assistant (CMA/MA)

Yard Work in the Libby and Troy area /$10/Hours Vary

Custodian II/Maintenance/ $13-16/19 hours week/FVCC

PT cashier (avail. for all shifts) $11 DOE/Town Pump

Store Cashier/ Deli/ $ 10.00 DOE/Town Pump

Casino Floor Runner/Town Pump

Therapist (Fall 2020 Semester)/Acadia Healthcare

Log home construction /$13/Full-Time/Meadowlark

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door, but in order for us to assist you we ask that you are wearing a mask, don’t have one, we will offer you one.

Like what you see? lacking training and/or experience? call the Job Service to see if you qualify for opportunities for training.

Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, there are 115 jobs posted and we have been busy printing and handing out application packets. Don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday August 30, 2020 – 4:40 p.m.

Wednesday (September 9)Mostly sunny during the day and clear at night. Areas of frost in the early morning Wednesday across colder valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except locally near 30 across colder valleys with mid 40s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with mid 60s around 5000 feet.

Thursday through Sunday ( September 11, 12, 13, 14) Mostly sunny, warm days and clear nights. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with lower 50s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Tarantism•

Pronunciation: /ˈterənˌtizəm/

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the overwhelming impulse to dance

Top Music This Week

Dynamite by BTS WAP by Cardi B Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake Rockstar by DaBaby Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Top music of the week courtesy of billboard.com

Recipe of the Week

Baked Jalapeno Poppers

Ingredients:

8 large jalapenos, halved and seeded

6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, divided

8 strips bacon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil.

Split jalapenos down the center, leave the stems intact. Scoop out seeds, wash hands. Cut cubes of cheese to fit in each half of each

jalapeno. Cut bacon strips in half and wrap each jalapeno with bacon. Bake poppers for 20-25 minutes until bacon is crispy.

Reflections on local athletics past: A Column by Tony Smith

Reflection: A Column By Tony Smith

“We wuz robbed!”

A rendering of nonstandard speech attributed to fight manager Joe Jacobs who uttered it on June 21, 1932, after his client, Max Schmeling, had clearly out-boxed Jack Sharkey, only to have the heavy-weight title awarded to Sharkey.

The idiom referenced above, a type of figurative language not always to be taken literally, but used to express a particular sentiment, surely can be applied to the Libby, Montana, 1960 Babe Ruth All-Star state championship team, one that advanced father than any Montana Babe Ruth team since the league was founded in 1952 (and still may be), and which lost a “4-3 decision” to Portland, Oregon, one out away from playing Seattle in the championship game for the right to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series in Indianapolis. Some information was recently provided by Paul Sievers in his “Looking Back” section of the Western News; not provided was the unfortunate circumstances that led to that heartbreaking loss against Portland.

Those participating in sports, either as player or coach, will experience painful losses as well as exhilarating wins that are simply the nature of sporting events. I vividly recall as a young spectator in the late 1950’s, witnessing an inadvertent tip-in at the buzzer by a Libby player against Thompson Falls, giving T-Falls a victory in one of the finest high school basketball games I’d ever seen-against a Libby team that was enormously talented. Little did I realize at the time, that some 50 year later, one of my own Troy teams would suffer the same fate in the exact same way against (wouldn’t you know it) Thompson Falls at a Divisional tournament. On the flip side, one of my Troy Trojan teams was behind by 24 points with four minutes left in the game against Kalispell’s Stillwater Christian, and won by 4 points. Stillwater never got the ball across half court in those last 4 minutes and the Trojans hit 6 straight 3-point shots (It makes one wonder what we were doing, or weren’t doing I should say, for the first 28 minutes of the game). That is an example of how the 3-point line has changed the game of basketball dramatically, demonstrating that a lead is no longer safe, no matter how large. And volleyball games, seemingly unlike any other sport, can turn “on a dime,” given a burst of momentum by either team.

It was a hot, overcast August, 1960 day in Glendive, Montana where Libby held a 3-0 lead versus the Portland, Oregon All Stars going into the bottom of the 7th inning (Babe Ruth games are 7 innings), with Portland batting last. Menacing black clouds, severe thunderstorms, and a potential deluge of rain had been portended for the evening, and Libby got a quick two outs. After a base hit, and two walks, Portland had loaded the bases when the storm hit in full force, with 50-60 mile-an-hour winds blowing directly out to center field. The game was halted for some 30 minutes and once the deluge passed (as they are prone to do in Eastern Montana), gasoline was poured on the dirt infield, lit, and much of the water removed. The outfield continued to be wet and slick, however, and the wind gusts remained as they were from the beginning. Frank Peck, our superb manager, urged the umpires to postpone that last inning until the morning, given that the conditions remained horrific and no “loser out” games were being held the next day. Over Frank’s heated protests, the game resumed and with the bases loaded, a towering foul ball hit by Portland’s next batter, directly over the home plate stands, and in fact over the parking lot, began to blow back into the playing field. Our catcher (Jim Starry) went back to the screen, and pitcher (Bucky Smith) covered home plate. Portland’s third base coach, having the presence to see that ball being blown back towards the playing field, had all runners moving. As the ball landed on the pitcher’s mound amongst our infielders, all 3 Portland runners scored, with the hitter safely at third base. A base hit into left field ensued on the very next pitch. Game Over! Portland 4, Libby 3.

It was a still-dazed, stunned group of 15-year-old Libby Babe Ruth All Stars and angry coaches arriving in Glasgow at midnight, and weary, heartsick kids in Lewistown for breakfast the next morning. As a coach, I’ve learned over the years that kids remember the fun experiences on bus trips and friendships formed playing sports, while wins and losses fade from memory. However, recalling that Portland-Libby game in August, 1960, still brings back that sinking feeling, one that stings to this day. “We wuz Robbed!”

The 1960, Babe Ruth All Star team was perhaps the finest collection of baseball players assembled on a Babe Ruth team in Libby history. Four of those players went to Division I colleges on baseball scholarships: 1 to the Montana Grizzlies, 1 to Eastern Washington University, and 2 to the MSU Bobcats. One of them, Benny Vaughn, attended MSU on a baseball and football scholarship, and was a roommate of Hall of Fame Coach Dennis Erickson in 1966. Erickson later won 2 national championships at the University of Miami in 1989 and 1991. His son is currently an assistant with the Montana Grizzly football program.

Footnote: Libby faced Portland pitcher Rick Wise who played 18 seasons in the Major Leagues, primarily with the Philadelphia Phillies. Wise is only a handful of players who have played in a Little League World Series (with Portland), and a Major League World Series (with the Boston Red Sox). Wise was the winning pitcher in game 6 for Boston, a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds (aka “The Big Red Machine”), considered by many to be the greatest game in World Series history. That 1975 series between Boston and Cincinnati, ultimately won by the Reds in 7 games, has been ranked by ESPN as the second greatest World Series. (Wise was 2-0 in that World Series). He finished his career with a 188-181 record, and recorded 30 shutouts, with a 3.67 Earned Run Average (ERA).