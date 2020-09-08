BUSINESS NEWS

Ribeye

Raffle

proceeds to benefit food banks

Flathead Electric Cooperative’s (FEC) Ribeye Raffle raised $11,748 this year, with all proceeds distributed to food banks in the Flathead Valley and Libby. In presenting the check to Director of the Flathead Food Bank, Jamie Quinn, FEC General Manager, Mark Johnson, said this was a record year for the event, which he attributes to the new option people had of purchasing tickets online.

“Over 14,000 tickets were purchased this year, and the amount raised was more than double what the event brought in last year. This now boosts the total up to $17,246 contributed to our food banks since we initiated the Ribeye Raffle in 2016.”

The annual fundraiser supports local 4H and FFA clubs by purchasing animals from the livestock sale at the Northwest Montana Fair. Most meat gets donated, but the premium cuts of each beef are raffled off as a fundraiser for the food banks in FEC’s service territory.

The winners of the Ribeye Raffle, Joshua Carr and Rachale Louthan, both of Kalispell, each took home approximately 60 one-inch-thick premium Ribeye and T-bone steaks (valued at over $500 per winner).

Flathead Electric Cooperative congratulates the winners and appreciates all who purchased tickets and participated in this important fundraiser for our members.

Submitted by Wendy-Ostrom Price

Registration

now open for Fall

Continuing Education Classes

Flathead Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center is now accepting registrations for the fall lineup of non-credit classes, small business and workforce development trainings, computer workshops and industry certifications. The Center is offering a variety of online and in-person experiences this fall, including old favorites and new discoveries. To protect the health and well-being of students and instructors, the Center is following stringent social-distancing and sanitation protocols in all of its in-person programs.

Adult learners have access to more than 100 non-credit classes taught by local experts. This fall’s schedule includes new classes in wine tasting, podcasting, beekeeping, mindfulness and more. In addition, employers and those interested in developing their workplace skills can benefit from new classes in human resources and business communication. The Continuing Education Center also offers computer classes for beginning and experienced users and is home to the Kalispell Regional Small Business Development Center.

To view the complete schedule of adult classes offered this fall, visit www.fvcc.edu/continuing-education, or contact the Continuing Education Center at 756-3832 or ceinfo@fvcc.edu for assistance.

Submitted by Jill Seigmund.

Public

comment now open Libby

Asbestos

Superfund Site

Consent Decree is now available for public comment

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) lodged a proposed Consent Decree in which BNSF will agree to future Operation and Maintenance (O&M) and institutional controls associated with Operable Unit (OU) 6 of the Libby Asbestos Superfund site in Libby, Montana.

Under the proposed agreement, BNSF will develop institutional controls for the area to ensure the remedy remains protective and will implement best practices to reduce the potential for exposure. Protective measures include securing properties, limiting unauthorized entry and minimizing the potential for the disturbance of soils in the approximately 42 miles of right-of-way in OU6. OU6 is comprised of railroad rail line, right-of-way, and rail yards located in Libby and Troy, all property of BNSF. EPA does not anticipate any further cleanup requirements within OU6.

“This proposed agreement is a significant achievement,” said EPA Region 8 Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “It will ensure that BNSF maintains the long-term protectiveness of the remedy already in place for OU6 and reflects the progress made to protect community members and workers from exposure to Libby Amphibole asbestos.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has published a formal notice in the Federal Register and will accept public comment on the proposed Consent Decree for a period of thirty days from the date the notice is published. Under State law, Montana DEQ is also required to hold a public comment period (http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment) on the Consent Decree, which will run concurrently.

To comment on the Consent Decree, please email: pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.gov

For more information about the Libby Superfund site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/libby-asbestos

Submitted by Beth Archer

Troy City Council meets August 19

By Brian Baxter

Present at the August meeting were Mayor Dallas Carr, council members Crystal Denton, T.J. Boswell, Chuck Ekstedt, and Shawna Kelsey, as well as City Clerk Tracy Rebo.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, there were no public comments. New business began with a discussion on Dr. Greg Rice’s update on COVID-19, and the Awareness Program. There were 11 cases in August, and more than ten cases a month would require schools to close. The Care Center was mentioned as being hard to deal with in the case of an outbreak as ventilation is a problem, and there is no place to house patients in the event of a breakout. These patients are usually tested before they go in, and then again ten days later. Isolation is very important in case of a breakout, and folks are asked to contact Dr. Rice if they have any ideas on public awareness.

Troy Volunteer Ambulance was represented by Pam Tallmadge, Vice-President, and Pat Shira, Board Chairperson. They brought to the TCC’s attention that the current property at 303 No. Third St., and their current facility is too small. They indicated that the TVA is in need of a meeting office, training facility, and storage area. Mayor Carr had some ideas, and all agreed discussions would continue on process and needs. Jim Seifert has made a grant request regarding the RV Station. Mayor Carr explained what needs to be done. Parties will continue the process in the near future.

The minutes were approved with minor corrections, and the Departmental Reports addressed some items needed for one of the Police vehicles. Public comments included some discussions on the kiosk and sidewalks at the cemetery. Mayor Carr informed the Council about a letter he received regarding illegal activities going on in town. Councilwoman Crystal Denton commented that this is a law enforcement issue. T.J. Boswell and Denton then motioned to adjourn, and the motion carried with adjournment at 9:04 p.m..

The Troy City Council is composed of four Councilors, and the Mayor. Each member serves a four year term of office with the terms staggered. The greatest responsibility of the City Council lies in its legislative activities enacting ordinances, establishing policy and levels of service, adopting the budget, setting service fees and appropriating money to fund the city’s programs and services. The Mayor presides at all Council Meetings and is not a voting member of the Council. The City Council meets on the third Wednesday of each month.

The meetings start at 7 p.m. at the City Hall Court Room. If you would like an item placed on the agenda, please contact the City Clerk, Tracy Rebo at 406-295-4151 or email her at: citytroy@troymt.net.