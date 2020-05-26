CLASS OF 2020 COLLAGE

Scholarships awarded to locals

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Scholarship winners. Winning students earned their awards by demonstrating an appreciation for wilderness values and capturing those values in their stories. Moxley Roesler-Begalke of Troy High School, shared his introduction to Inland Northwest nature after his family moved to Montana. Ryan Goodman of Libby High School in Lincoln County wrote about a close call he had with a grizzly bear while bow hunting with his family in the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness. Submitted by Friends of Scotchman’s Peak

Trey Thompson of Libby High School was awarder the Statewide Blewett Wrestling Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement. Thompson was a two-time state placer who placed second as a senior and fifth as a junior. He earned a 4.7 GPA and is valedictorian of his class. Thompson is an accomplished musician who will attend Montana State University to study computer science.

Kootenai Valley Christian school CLASS OF 2020

Kootenai Valley Christian School Graduating Class of 2020. Landon Chandler Marcott, Taylor Ray Ballesteroz & Devin Tracy Carbery. Each student received a yellow rose on graduation which was held on Friday, May 22. All three graduates gave an original Senior Statement Address and Landon Marcott graduated with Honors. Photo courtesy of Ruthanne Dolezal.

Troy high school CLASS OF 2020 banners

Kathleen Sheffield and Wendy Tunison worked hard to create the beautiful Senior banners hanging on the fence in front of the High School that were donated by Parenting Montana. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian.