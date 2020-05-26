CLASS OF 2020 Troy

Troy High school seniors

¨ Bruce Buesch

¨ Emily DuPuis

¨ Delaney Duve

¨ Duncan Fairbairn

¨ Ricki Fisher

¨ Makayla Foote

¨ Sabrina Foote

¨ Brodie Gravier

¨ Laura Guinard

¨ Mazzy Hermes

¨ Harlee Huisentruit

¨ Maizey Johnson

¨ Hailey LaBelle

¨ Kolton Lewis

¨ Braden Lowry

¨ Chloe Miller

¨ Rhonelle Morton

¨ Aayden Pattie

¨ Ella Pierce

¨ Izzy Ramirez

¨ Montana Rice

¨ Natasha Richter

¨ Moxley Roesler-Begalke

¨ Ethan Schrader

¨ Ricky Starks

¨ Katelynn Tallmadge

¨ Jacob Volkenand

¨ Sam Walters

¨ Terren Winebark

“This is a class of leaders and innovators. They always rise above every challenge thrown at them and do it with great determination, kindness and a sense of humor. When our school spirit stick was stolen earlier this year, the entire school was panicked about how we would celebrate the winners of Homecoming. Instead of letting it ruin this important night, the Seniors went into the shop and created a new spirit sword to replace it. This new “spirit stick” sits in a place of honor in our main office.” Said

Christina Schertel

TROY HIGH SCHOOLS CLASS OF 2020 SENIORS

Graduation: Saturday May 30 at 1 p.m. on the Troy Schools Football field for the 29 graduates. Graduation will be closed to the community, each graduate will be able to invite 8 guests.

Social distancing will be practiced as well as health guidelines provided by Lincoln County Health Department. Ben Kibbey of

Northwestmontananow.org will be able to watch the full ceremony online.