IN OUR BACKYARD

FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION ADOPTS 2021/2022 WOLF HUNTING AND TRAPPING REGULATIONS

Submitted by

Montana Fish, Wildlife& Parks

August 30, 2021

HELENA – After a public comment period that drew more than 26,000 comments, the Fish and

Wildlife Commission adopted several changes to the 2021/2022 wolf hunting and trapping regulations at its meeting on Friday, August 20.

Changes include eliminating quotas, increasing the number of wolf trapping and hunting licenses allowed for individual hunters, extending wolf

trapping seasons and the allowance of snares for trapping wolves.

Wolf regulations were adopted as follows:

– A harvest of 450 wolves shall initiate a commission review with potential for rapid in-season

adjustments to hunting and trapping regulations. Thereafter, the commission shall be similarly

re-engaged at intervals of additional 50 wolves

harvested, if season adjustments allow for additional wolf harvest. Additionally, the following harvests by any region alone shall initiate a commission review with potential for rapid in-season adjustments to hunting and trapping regulations:

Region 1 – 195 wolves

Region 2 – 116 wolves

Region 3 – 82 wolves

Region 4 – 39 wolves

Region 5 – 11 wolves

Region 6 – 3 wolves

Region 7 – 4 wolves

– A non-target capture of one lynx or grizzly bear shall initiate a commission review with

potential for rapid in-season adjustments to

trapping regulations. Afterwards, the commission shall be similarly

re-engaged for any additional non-target capture

of lynx or grizzly bear.

– All non-target captures shall be reported to the department with 24 hours (as currently required) to include captures from foothold traps

and snares.

– Wolf snares include required equipment and

setting requirements to minimize the potential for snaring and holding non-target species. Specifically:

– Snares must be equipped with a loop stop that

will close to a loop no smaller than 2.5 inches in

diameter (stop placed at no less than 8 inches from end of loop).

– Snares must have a breakaway device rated

at 1,000 lbs. or less installed on the loop end.

– Snares must be placed such that the bottom

of the snare loop is at least 18 inches above the

surface.

– If snares are allowed on public lands, power-assisted (e.g., spring-loaded) snare locks are

prohibited on wolf snares on public lands.

– A relaxing snare lock is required on snares in lynx protection zones (LPZs).

– Wolf and furbearer seasons will continue to be set by the commission annually to allow opportunity for season adjustments between consecutive seasons based upon review of harvest, population size and conflicts.

– Hunters will be allowed to purchase

and possess 10 wolf hunting licenses.

– Trappers will be allowed a bag limit of 10 wolves.

– Season dates for trapping wolves will be the first Monday after Thanksgiving to March 15 for the entire state. For areas inside a designated Grizzly Bear Recover Zone, the trapping season will start on Dec. 15 unless otherwise determined by FWP due to evidence the majority of bears in these areas have begun hibernation. Trappers should be aware that grizzly bears exist in much of the western half of Montana and should always be prepared to encounter a grizzly bear while trapping.

– Snaring is permitted on public and private lands consistent with trapping season dates, with the exception of those areas federally designated as

Grizzly Bear Recovery Zones.

– Night hunting is permitted on private lands statewide.

– Use of baits for hunting and trapping wolves is permitted statewide with current wolf trapping bait definition.

– Eliminate quotas in WMUSs 110, 313, 316.

– Montana law allows residents and nonresidents to donate their hunting license and or special permit to a disabled military veteran or disabled active duty service member. The disabled veteran or active armed forces member must be working with an organization that uses hunting as part of the rehabilitation process. While one cannot choose the organization to receive a donated license, the disabled veteran or armed forces member who receives the license will be a Purple Heart recipient and have a 70 percent or greater disability rating. Each license must be donated or surrendered before the beginning of the general hunting season. The deadline to donate your license is October 23 at a FWP office or postmarked by October 23 if mailed. One cannot repurchase the same license again during the license year. For more information on the program, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov. Click Disabled Veterans Hunt License Donation.

For more information on hunting and trapping wolves in Montana, visit fwp.mt.gov.

Libby Scatterguns

2021 Ironman Shoot

Announces Winners

Submitted by Michael Cirian

The 2021 Ironman is in the books.

What a great turnout this year! Thirty-seven shooters form Montana, Idaho and Washington showed up to

participate in the Libby Scatterguns 13th Annual Ironman Shoot. Our best turnout yet.

I would like to thank all those who helped make this shoot possible. Steve Haarstick and Moose Hancock for providing and running our 5-stand this year.

Wayne Kubasko and Dave Crum for running and

scoring the skeet portion of our shoot.

Nelson Bland for scoring and helping with keeping the trap fields running.

The lunch Crew, Brian Cutsforth for cooking burgers, Karina Cutsforth, Lyn Thompson, Cassie Faulke, and Mrs. Bland for managing all the work, helping prepare, serving and cleanup.

The youth and coaches for helping with the all-around setup, labor, cleanup and more.

Our shoot wouldn’t be possible without all the help.

It was a year which proved challenging, frustrating, exciting, but most importantly – just plain fun.

We’ve already got ideas in the works on how to work towards improving the shoot for next year!

The Libby Scatterguns have 3 Trap fields, two Skeet Fields and one 5-Stand course. They host an ATA shoot each spring, a 9 week Winter Trap and Skeet League each year starting in January, a Turkey shoot each spring, a Pink Shoot for the Mary Kay foundation, an Ironman Shoot each fall, and are home to the SCTP Rock Crushers – a youth

program for all disciplines to the clay target sports.

For more information please email Mike at

scatterguns56@gmail.com.