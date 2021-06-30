This Week in History

September 8

1504: Michelangelo’s Statue of

David is unveiled in Florence.

1565: 1st permanent European

settlement in the US founded at

St. Augustine, Florida.

1860: Excursion steamer “Lady

Elgin” sinks after being rammed in

a storm on Lake Michigan drowning about 300. Largest loss of life on

the Great Lakes.

1894: Employed by Thomas Edison, William K.L. Dickson films first

boxing match at West Orange,

New Jersey, an exhibition between world heavyweight champion James J. Corbett and Peter Courtney.

1930: American inventor Richard Gurley Drew creates Scotch tape.

September 9

1776: Congress officially renames the country as the United States of America (from the United Colonies)

1836: Ralph Waldo Emerson publishes his influential essay “Nature” in the U.S., outlining his beliefs in

transcendentalism.

1839: English scientist and astronomer John Herschel takes first glass plate photograph.

1913: Russian pilot Pyotr Nesterov becomes the first pilot to fly a loop,

doing so in his Nieuport IV monoplane; he is arrested for ten days for endangering government property

1924: Hanapepe Massacre occurs

on Kauai, Hawaii.

1942: 1st bombing on continental.

U.S. soil at Mount Emily, Oregon

during WWII by Japanese planes.

September 10

506: 35 bishops of Visigothic Gaul meet in the Council of Agde, shedding light on the moral conditions

of the clergy and laity in southern France.

1776: George Washington asks

for a spy volunteer, Nathan Hale

volunteers.

1846: Elias Howe takes out a

U.S. patent for a lockstitch sewing

machine.

1918: Players on both sides threaten to strike the World Series unless they are guaranteed $2,500 to the winners & $1,000 each for the losers.

1945: Mike the Headless Chicken is decapitated in Fruita, Colorado; he survives for another 18 months

before choking to death.

September 11

1853: 1st electric telegraph used – Merchant’s Exchange, San Francisco

to Pt Lobos, California.

1903: The first race at The Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin is held. It is the oldest major speedway in the world.

1914: W. C. Handy “Father of the Blues” publishes his most famous composition “St Louis Blues.”

1967: “The Carol Burnett Show”

starring Carol Burnett premieres

on CBS-TV in the U.S.

September 12

1933: Leó Szilárd, waiting for a

red light on Southampton Row in Bloomsbury, conceives idea of a

nuclear chain reaction.

1940: Four teens, following their

dog down a hole near Lascaux, France discover 17,000 year old drawings now known as the

Lascaux Cave Paintings.

1959: “Bonanza” premieres on NBC.

1970: Soviet unmanned spacecraft Luna 16 launched to the moon.

1981: “The Smurfs” animated

cartoon series by Hanna-Barbara first broadcasts in North America.

September 13

122: Building begins on Hadrian’s Wall, Northern England.

1224: Francis of Assisi is afflicted

with stigmata after a vision praying.

on Mount Verna.

1789: 1st loan to US government

(from NYC banks).

1849: 1st U.S. prize fight fatality (Tom McCoy).

1883: Hugh Daily, a one-armed pitcher for Cleveland (Forest City), tosses

1-0 no-hitter against Philadelphia.

1922: The Straw Hat Riot begins in New York City as people protest the right to wear straw hats beyond the accepted end date of September 15.

September 14

1716: 1st lighthouse in American colonies lit at Boston Harbor

1814: Francis Scott Key pens the poem “Defence of Fort M’Henry”, later known as “The Star-Spangled Banner” while witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry.

1891: “Empire State Express” train goes from NYC to East Buffalo, a distance of 436 miles, in a record 7H6M

1936: 1st prefrontal lobotomy in America performed by Walter

Freeman and James W. Watts at George Washington University

Hospital in Washington D.C.

1939: World’s 1st practical heli-

copter, the VS-300 designed by Igor Sikorsky takes (tethered) flight in Stratford, Connecticut.

Public History — Public Health in Montana

Montana History Revealed—July 14, 2021

Montana’s role in vaccine development had early beginnings in this historic public health building in Hamilton.

Completed in 1928, the Board of Entomology Laboratory was purchased by the federal Public Health Service in 1932, and then renamed Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML).

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) took control in 1937, and this Collegiate Gothic style structure is now known as

“Building 1” in the expansive RML campus.

Photo: Rocky Mountain Laboratories Historical Collection.

Scourges including smallpox, typhoid fever, and contaminated drinking water ravaged the West’s inhabitants.

Disease impacted many of Montana’s settlements, and left particularly devastating and lasting impacts on tribal nations. Like COVID-19 today, diseases throughout Montana’s history disproportionately impacted native people. Despite the need, Congress did not codify provisions for health care to all federally recognized nations until the Snyder Act

of 1921. No statewide public health entity existed in

Montana until 1901, when the Legislature established the Montana State Board

of Health.

Between 1864 and 1901, Montana laws vested the responsibility for public health to local jurisdictions, but retained a few basic health-related laws. The 1866 Montana Territorial Legislature exempted “all squares and lots dedicated or kept open for health” from taxation. A year later, the Civil Practice Act deemed “anything which is injurious to health…the subject of an action.” Child’s Health Primer sat on every school’s bookshelf, and the state seated a Board of

Examiners to regulate and certify medical practitioners by 1889. Municipalities could appoint local health boards and establish quarantines, and by 1895, Montana Codes provided that the state could detain people on the grounds of public health. Montana’s 1895 laws also codified the establishment and duties of County Boards of Health to guard against contagious or infectious diseases.

Montana’s Seventh Legislative Assembly created the State Board of Health of Montana (BOH) in 1901. The Board had “the general care of the sanitary interests of the people” and authorized “sanitary investigations and inquiries respecting the causes of disease – especially epidemics, the causes of mortality and the influence of locality, employment, habits, and other circumstances and conditions, upon the health of the people.” Concerns included Rocky Mountain spotted fever; tuberculosis; food and drug safety; storm sewers; infant, maternal and child health; a lack of local health officials; and sanitation in schools, at tourist facilities, and on passenger trains. Over the next few decades, the BOH expanded to multiple divisions and oversaw advancements in many areas including research, epidemiology, sanitation, licensing, and public health education.4

Excerpt from “Public

History, Public Health”

mthistoryrevealed. .blogspot.com

