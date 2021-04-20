LOCAL NEWS

14th Annual Lincoln County Libraries Poetry Contest winners announced

Submitted by

Lincoln Country Libraries

Adult

1st – “Lost Focus,” Rebecca Couture, Eureka

2nd – “Looking for Winter Snow,” Sharee Miller, Troy

3rd – “This Time,” Peter Leusch, Troy

Youth

1st – “I Hate This Feeling,” Rachel Hilden, Eureka

2nd – The Monsters, Emma Brannon, Trego

3rd – “Love Came Knocking on My Door, “

Anneke Kuchenbrod, Eureka

Junior

1st – The Beautiful Sky, Sophia Smith, Eureka

2nd – Old Faithful, Rachel Tullis, Eureka

3rd – old Faithful, Alexandria Meester, Eureka

Honorable Mentions

“Where We Are,” Rita Collins, Eureka

“Cold Dusk,” Peter Leusch, Troy

“This was a challenge! There appears to be so many talented poets in our midst in here in Lincoln County. Where have they all been hiding?

I enjoyed reading these very much, but I feel

humbled at the thought of choosing the three best in each category.

Poetry is such a subjective art. What speaks to

one person, does not always translate well to another reader. So, with the understanding that I am but one reader with my own subjective taste, I offer my choices for each category.

For the Junior category, I found that each poet

was striving to create a poem that let the reader to visualize the experience. So each of these seemed to really inspire my ability to see what they were writing about. Well done Junior Poets!

The youth poems were different in that they were brimming with emotions and teenage angst. In each poem, I could see a struggling young person searching for themselves and their authentic voice. These are special years and hard years, my favorite to teach maybe because they were so difficult for me.

The adult category was by far the hardest. There were so many excellent choices.

Thank you for entrusting this task with me. I am honored! Congratulations to the winners! I hope all will continue to write and share their poetry!”

– DeAnna Shaw-Berget, 2021 Poetry Judge

Lost Focus – Rebecca Couture

(Adult Winner)

Holding on tight and losing grip, the world is spinning and it’s making me sick!

Faster and faster the fear and panic set in, people are fighting people and not the spirit within!

Time to jump off this ride and let some things go, I think that it’s time to just tuck and roll!

Forget about the worry, panic or shame! I think it’s time to play a different game!

One where I hold the upper hand, one of being prepared and having a plan.

One of letting go of distractions and facing each new day with the task that are laid before me and with a smile on my face.

Letting go of the fear of what is to come and trying to enjoy what’s left of my life and freedom!

Slowing down the pace and soaking up the sun, all while growing a family and beautiful gardens.

Teaching my boy about this crazy world, so when god calls me home he wont feel so lost and alone!!!

This is my focus from here on out now the only thing to do is keep the devil out.

”I felt this poet capture the since we all feel of being on a merry-go-round with both the structure of the poem and the word choice. This made me think about when I was busy raising children.” -Deanna

The Beautiful Sky – Sophia Smith

(Junior Winner)

The beautiful sky looks like dye

When it goes over the mountains so high.

Oh, the beautiful sky.

So bright and light

but when it’s dark and really dim,

like a hats brim.

Oh, the beautiful sky looks like dye.

We’re awake when it’s light

and in our bed at night.

The stars fade away in the bright

and out of human sight!

They camouflage in the suns light,

The sun is really high in the sky,

Oh, the beautiful sky.

Oh, the beautiful sky

looks like dye.

I Hate This Feeling – Rachel Hilden

(Youth Winner)

I hate this feeling.

Like I’m sinking but I’m flying

Like I am falling and someone who will only ever let me fall is about to catch me

Like I’m winning the race but I’m running into a trap

Like everyone worth trusting is always lying

Like no matter how far I go I’ll always end up nowhere

Like no matter how high I fly I’ll never get past rock bottom

Like no matter how much love I have to give no one will ever love me back.

Like no matter how bright the sun shines darkness is always right around the corner

Like the negative will always outweigh the positive

But

There’s something else

Despite all this

There’s another feeling

I love this feeling

Like watching movies on a rainy day

Like seeing someone you love after a long time apart

Like wrapping your arms around a person you thought you’d never see again

Like finally getting into bed after a long day

Like finding out your brother still loves you when you thought he’d never forgive you

Like the happy ending in a movie

Like jumping in the cool water of a swimming pool on the hottest summer day

The feeling of hearing the words “I love you” back

And the feeling of finally

Finally

being caught when you fall

Instead of being blamed for tripping

These feelings

Are the ones that outweigh the bad

The ones that keep me going

The ones that make life worth living

the reason the air fills our lungs

and tears of joy leave our eyes

“I like how this poet showed a transformation in her feelings embracing both the dark and the light.”

-Deanna

Outdoor Education Programming

Northwest Montana, June 2021

The Libby Hostel Base Camp will be hosting

several outdoor education programs here in Northwest Montana during the month of June.

Saturday, June 12 – “Birding the Clark Fork

River” This medium-paced road tour will begin in Noxon, Mont. Several stop and scope locations will

be visited to view avian life. Possible short, relaxing walks along the way to access optimal viewpoints. Approximate 6-hour tour departing at 9 a.m. and

returning around 3 p.m.

Please bring binoculars, spotting scopes, lunch, cameras, field guide books if you have them, and a sense of humor.

Scheduled thereafter, “Wildflowers & Wings” –

a birding/botany combo which will meet in Libby on Saturday, June 19, and “Early Summer Birding,”

scheduled to depart from McGregor Lake on Saturday, June 26.

All outings led by experienced, educated,

humorous instructor who knows the ground. Space is limited. Must register in advance by contacting Brian at 291-2154 or by email at b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

If accommodations are needed, please find

the Libby Hostel Base Camp at airbnb.com or on

Facebook. Additional recommendations available by request.