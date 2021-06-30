LOCAL NEWS

City of Libby continues to have issue regarding Snow Removal

“We continue to have issues with snow removal in the City of Libby…Libby PD would rather not have to issue citations and tow

vehicles.” wrote Chief of Police, Scott Kessel.

Below is relevant ordinances for parking and sidewalks regarding snow removal:

12.24.060 – Street obstructions—Removal failure—Penalty.

No person shall erect or place, or cause to be erected or placed, any building, fence, or obstruction of any kind whatever, in whole or in part, upon any street, alley, or other public grounds within the city. The placement of snow into a city street by a person shall be considered an obstruction, even if the snow is pushed into a snow berm in the middle of the street. Persons who remove snow from sidewalks or driveways of residences must place the snow on the owner’s property, even if it is, in part, placed on said sidewalk or driveway by city snow removal equipment. An exception to this rule applies to businesses which have no other place to put snow that accumulates on the sidewalks in front of their businesses. The owner of any building, fence, or other obstruction now standing or which may be hereafter erected or placed upon any street, alley, sidewalk, or other public ground within this city shall remove the same upon being required to do so by a notice from the mayor, street commissioner, or marshal. Whenever the owner of any building, fence, or other obstruction, standing or encroaching upon any street, alley, sidewalk, or other public ground in this city refuses or neglects to remove the same after notice as provided in the foregoing paragraph, the same shall be deemed a nuisance, and it is lawful for the mayor to cause the same to be removed or taken down in his discretion, and the cost thereof shall be added to the penalty prescribed in paragraph A of this section. It is a violation of this section to opposes or resists the execution of the orders of the mayor made in pursuance hereof. A violation of any provision of this section is a municipal infraction punishable as set forth in Section 1.28.010.

(Ord. 1594 § 80, 2002: prior code § 104) (Ord. No. 1719, 1-5-2009; Ord. No. 1868, § 1.XX, 4-6-2015) 12.24.100 – Sidewalk kept safe—Snow removal—Penalty.

It shall be the duty of any occupant of any premises within the city limits or in case the same are unoccupied, then the owner or his agent, to keep the sidewalks in front of and adjoining his premises clean and safe for pedestrians, and to repair the same from time to time. The occupant, owner, or agent shall, with reasonable dispatch, remove snow, ice, slush, or mud, or other impediments to safe and convenient foot travel and prevent the continuance and accumulation of the same. A violation of any provision of this section is a municipal infraction punishable as set forth in Section 1.28.010.

(Ord. 1594 § 82, 2002: prior code § 109) (Ord. No. 1868, § 1.XX, 4-6-2015)

PARKING DURING SNOW REMOVAL 10.88.010 – Parking restrictions.

During the period of November first through March thirtieth of each calendar year, so as to facilitate snow removal procedures within the city, no vehicle shall be parked:

On any street within the city which runs in a north/south direction, between the hours of four a.m. and eight a.m., Mountain Standard Time; On any street within the city which runs in an east/west direction, between the hours of eight a.m. and twelve p.m., Mountain Standard Time. On the following streets between two-thirty a.m. and six a.m., Mountain Standard Time: Mineral Avenue from First Street to Tenth Street; Louisiana Avenue from Second Street to Tenth Street; Montana Avenue from First Street to Tenth Street; California Avenue from Ninth Street to Tenth Street; Main Avenue from Second Street to Tenth Street; Idaho Avenue from Second Street to Tenth Street; Second Street from Louisiana Avenue to Idaho Avenue; Third Street from Louisiana Avenue to Idaho Avenue; Fourth Street from Louisiana Avenue to Idaho Avenue; Fifth Street from Louisiana Avenue to Idaho Avenue; Sixth Street from Louisiana Avenue to Idaho Avenue; Lincoln Boulevard from Louisiana Avenue to Idaho Avenue; Eighth Street from Montana Avenue to Idaho Avenue; and Tenth Street from Louisiana Avenue to Idaho Avenue.

(Ord. 1550, 1998: Ord. 1481, 1993: Ord. 1105 § 1, 1980)

Montana FWP Shooting range development grant,

application deadline is Feb. 1

Shooting clubs, private organizations, local governments and school districts have until Feb. 1 to apply for a shooting range improvement grant.

The Montana Shooting Range Grant Program provides partial funding to establish or improve shooting ranges throughout Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has administered this grant program since 1989 with funds generated from the sale of state hunting licenses. The goal of the program is to provide safe, accessible and diverse opportunities for a variety of shooting interests statewide.

To learn more about the Shooting Range Grant Program and to download this year’s grant application, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov. Online registration is available at https://fundingmt.org. For more information, call 406-444-9947.

Completed Shooting Range Grant applications can be mailed to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Shooting Range Grant Program, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.

Submitted by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks

Turner Mountain at Full Capacity

Turner Mountain was at full capacity on Saturday. The rental shop was very busy, and parking was to the brim. Mountain conditions were pretty fair overall, but the warming temperatures have compacted the snow a bit. Photo by Ashley South, The Montanian.