LOCAL NEWS

Hunting permit drawing results now available

The wait is over as the deer and elk permit drawing is complete, just two weeks after the deadline. With the new online application process, FWP can complete the drawing much faster than in years past.

“You can now start the fun planning process with your family and friends,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech.

There are a few ways to get your drawing results. Visit fwp.mt.gov, click on MyFWP Login in the upper righthand corner, then click on Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists tab on the left-hand menu, or login to your MyFWP account. You may also sign up for an account at myfwp.mt.gov. Applicants may also call any FWP Regional office or the licensing office at 406-444-2950.

Deadline reminders: The deadline to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is Sunday, May 1; the deadline to apply for elk B, deer B, and antelope is Wednesday, June 1. All applications must be completed online or at an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Submitted by Montana FWP

Lady

Trojan Softball Team

On April 9 our Lady Trojan softball team attended a University of Montana softball game. They were even able to meet some of the Lady Griz softball players!

Photo courtesy of Troy School District.

High Tea on the Titanic, April 30

Reserve your space now

On Saturday, April 30, at 3:00 p.m. enjoy High Tea on the Titanic at the Ponderosa Room, located at 952 Spruce Street, Libby, Montana.

Reservations are necessary. A few tickets to board are still available.

Enter the Palm Room aboard the Titanic and enjoy a delightful Edwardian Tea prepared by Mandy Bell of Gracious Table. Dress historian M. Lynn Barnes, Ph.D. will present the wonder of Titanic’s construction, Gilded Age fashions, the fashionistas on board, social history, class structure, personalities, and the luxury appointments on board the Titanic. Take delight in sumptuous fare and Edwardian courtesies, just as if you are onboard the luxury liner Titanic.

BYOTC (bring your own teacup) and dress in costume or wear a fancy hat (optional).

At the Gracious Table we strongly value two things: unique ingredients and community. We are committed to provide exceptional hospitality, globally inspired food and a story behind every meal whether you are having a themed dinner, taking a cooking class or hosting a private event. We want our guests to feel a part of something greater — sharing passion for great food, connectedness and community through cooking and sharing a gracious meal.