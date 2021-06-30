LOCAL NEWS

Looking to Make a Difference in the Lives of Our Animals?

Over the last couple of years Kootenai Pets for Lie has under gone quite a few good changes. We have had changes in volunteers, Leadership, and while KPFL has always been all about saving lives and spay/neuter, we’ve had the opportunity to start implementing more modern methods and care that enhances the stay our animals have while they wait for their forever home. Unfortunately our volunteer base has not grown, partly due to COVID. It breaks our hearts whenever we have to put someone on our ‘waiting list’ due to lack of volunteers. This is particularly true for the cat population in Lincoln County which has lost support in the last few years when it need more.

As a shelter we strive to help every animal we can. Reality is that if we don’t have the volunteers, our abilities are limited. Currently we need volunteers who can assist us with cat care from cleaning to socializing, dog care from cleaning to socializing. This can include anything; petting, grooming, sitting with a frightened pet who needs reassurance, and most importantly playing. A pet that plays is one that is relaxed, and will be happier as they wait to be adopted. Office volunteers are also welcome. Running a shelter means staying on top of current information, following up on adoptions, keeping a good trail of records for our pets. Bottom line, if you are patient, loving person looking for a way to make a difference, were the best place to be.

The community and local business have been beyond amazing in the donations given to KPFL. I know it’s a huge ask, but for KPFL to grow, be able to expand how we can help our community pet population, it will truly take a village so we are once again asking for people looking to make a difference in the lives of our animals

Submitted by Kootenai Pets for Life.

Spring Migration Birding Day,

May 7

Join us for a day of finding, identifying, and enjoying local and migrating wild birdlife as we explore a few locations on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Bring Mom if she’s interested! We’ll meet at 9 a.m. mountain time in the Viking Room of the Venture Inn in Libby, Montana, at 1015 U.S. Hwy. 2. After a brief discussion on how to find and identify birds of prey, waterfowl, woodpeckers, shorebirds, and songbirds, we will head to the field. The day will consist of road tours and good viewing spots, with a few short walks on private lands to scope for birds. All Levels of Birders Welcome.

Participants should arrive prepared for a day of field exploration with full gas tanks, water, lunch, snacks, proper clothing layers and footwear, hats, sunscreen, binoculars, birding books, spotting scopes, and a good sense of humor. We’ll check several diverse habitat situations and locations, and the usual distance of walks are less than one-quarter mile one way. This class is sponsored by Libby Base Camp Hostel, and folks needing accommodations can check them out at Airbnb sites. All Instructors are both college educated and experienced. Wrap up is approximately 2:30 p.m. MTN time. This class will not be canceled due to rain. Spaces limited, adults only, no dogs please. All Participants Must Register For This Class! For more info and to register call 406-291-2154, or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

Submitted by Brian Baxter