LOCAL NEWS

The Pitiful Players

Present “Cinderela”

May 28

The Pitiful Players proudly present “Cinderella”! Shows are Friday May 27 at the Maki Theatre in Libby, and Saturday May 28 at the Lincoln Theatre in Troy. Both shows are at 7 p.m. Admission is free, so bring the whole family for a good time. For more information, call Keith Meyers at 406-293-9277.

Submitted by Keith Meyers.

Gov. Gianforte Proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month

Governor Greg Gianforte today proclaimed May 2022 as Military Appreciation Month in Montana to honor the brave men and women in the United States Armed Forces.

The governor’s proclamation can be viewed here and below.

WHEREAS, for generations, members of the United States military have put their lives on the line to protect and defend the United States Constitution and the freedoms we hold dear; and

WHEREAS, the United States owes our servicemen and women an enormous debt, and government at the federal and state level should ensure our veterans have the supports they need when they return home to lead healthy lives and prosper; and

WHEREAS, as our debt to them may never be repaid, it is the privilege of every American to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans; and

WHEREAS, in 1999 the United States Congress designated the month of May as National Military Appreciation Month to honor all who served and are serving still; and

WHEREAS, the month of May also has other celebrations of military victory, sacrifice, and service, including Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Military Spouses Appreciation Day on May 8, Armed Forces Day on May 16, and Memorial Day on May 31;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana do hereby proclaim May 2022

Military Appreciation Day in Montana to honor the brave men and women in the United States Military.

Cabinet View Women’s Golf League Season Begins, New Members Welcome

The Cabinet View Women’s Golf League held their first round of golf May 4, 2022. The game of the day was “least Putts”. Group A winner was Nancy Hull and Group B winner was Phyll Mackey. Group A net winner was Pat Neils, and Group B. Net winner was Connie Stantus.

The Gross winners were Nancy Hull for Group A and Phyll Mackey for Group B. All women golfers are welcome to join us on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.

Submitted by Shirley Chase.