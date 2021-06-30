LOCAL NEWS

Birding Presentation “A Glimpse Into Birds & Birding In Northwest Montana, Northern Idaho, and Southeast British Columbia” May 17 in Libby

On Tuesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time, in concert with the Libby, Lincoln County Campus of the Flathead Community College, and Director Megan Rayome, area Outdoor Educator Brian Baxter will present “A Glimpse Into Birds & Birding In Northwest Montana, Northern Idaho, and Southeast British Columbia.” The Power Point presentation will be given from 7 p.m. to approx. 7:50 p.m. at the FVCC in Libby at 225 Commerce Way, and there will be a short question and answer period from 7:50 p.,m to 8:00 p.m. The college will provide snacks and soft beverages and admission is free.

Baxter has been privileged to work wildlife research in these areas, and also to professionally and personally bird and instruct outdoor educational programs in these locations. His presentations are personal, informative, and fun. Professionally put together by local Redd Design, the program shares the expert photography of Troy resident and well known and respected artist Don Jones. The program features images of birds of prey, waterfowl, woodpeckers, shore birds and songbirds, and Baxter will accompany images with narrative that relates to identification features, habits and habitat, hunting and reproduction, and interesting facts. For more info please call the director at 406-293-2721, or email her at mrayome@fvcc.edu.

\

Submitted by Brian Baxter. Photo: Cooper’s Hawk, Cornel Lab .

Turning Winds earns Joint

Commission Accreditation

Submitted by

Alecia Ormsby

Turning Winds was awarded the Behavioral Healthcare and Human Services Accreditation from The Joint Commission

Turning Winds has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Healthcare and Human Services Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Owen Baisden, CEO of Turning Winds stated, “it was a great experience to go through the accreditation with The Joint Commission, and we could not be more pleased with the outcome and the process in working with their team.”

Turning Winds underwent a rigorous, onsite review in February 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral Healthcare and Human Services standards spanning several areas of expertise.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Turning Winds for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

John Baisden Jr. – Founder at Turning Winds stated “Just as JCAHO is the gold standard for accreditation, Turning Winds is the gold standard for treatment, recovery, and care for the patients that they serve.”

Founded in 2002, Turning Winds is recognized as a leader in providing exceptional teen mental health treatment along with a supportive academic experience. Its vision is to restore hope in the teens they work with. Situated in a peaceful clearing hewn from Montana’s deep and pristine northern woodlands, Turning Winds offers young people the time, care, and environment with which to develop the self-agency essential to leading a free, healthy, and meaningful life. For more information, visit www.turningwinds.com.

The Joint Commission (TJC) standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

PowderHorn Consulting has assisted nearly 380 rehabilitation facilities with 100% of clients receiving accreditation. Specializing in The Joint Commission and CARF accreditation, the consultants, with over 220 years of experience, offer a wide range of services to health and human organizations in the United States and Canada. Seventeen years in business, PowderHorn Consulting has a proven record of accomplishment. For more information, go to www.PowderHornConsulting.com.