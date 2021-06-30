LOCAL NEWS

Libby Highschool Grad Awarded Scholarship

Courtesy of OrthoRehab Physical Therapy

Libby High School grad Sidney Rusdal, emulates what the OrthoRehab “Reach Your Peak” Scholarship is all about. Sidney was awarded her scholarship by Libby and Troy Clinic Director Tim Whalen, DPT, OCS. Sidney is a Loggers 4-sport athlete, who inspires her teammates on the field, while graduating in the top 10 academically in her class.

She made the Honor Roll all semesters, was Academic All-State in Volleyball, and is a National Honors Society member. She cleaned up the Care Center and stocked the food pantry with 4-H Club, and participated in “God Always Provides” project helping to pack meals for people in need. She has volunteered as a Ski Coach/helper, softball coach, and at the Stoker Bike Race.

She helps out in many ways in her church, with Kootenai Pets for Life, and gives of her time with the Kootenai Outdoor Adventure Project. Sidney plans on using her passion for biology, chemistry and math to pursue a college and future career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics).

“Congrats Sidney. We know you will do amazing things to help the world in your future”

They have three main areas of focus including their CSA, farmers markets, and wholesale. The CSA program, also known as Community-Supported Agriculture, is where locals sign up for a weekly supply of vegetables and flowers, to be picked up Thursday evenings at the farmers market or Fridays on site. When they first started out, they only had a 5 person CSA, but now they are serving more than 100 members seasonally. They partner with other local producers such as the Gracious Table who bake artisan breads and bagels, and Dragon’s Breath Farm, who regularly supply beautiful bouquets with the bounty of weekly veggies. In addition to the food boxes, people can sign up on their farm stand email list, and get an on-the-spot box, allowing consumers to set preferences or swap goods depending on their needs. Hoot Owl Farm tends a booth every Thursday at the Farmer’s Market at Libby, held between 3 and 6:30pm at the Chamber of Commerce. In addition to all this, they sell their produce wholesale to larger vendors such as restaurants, stores, the hospital, and elementary school.

The farm is rolling right along at a successful clip and they couldn’t be more thankful for the community support. Bonnie said, “it’s awesome to interact with all the customers, and our team is working out wonderfully.” When asked what their favorite vegetable is, Bonnie shared her love for a good onion, and Rudy replied that it’s between tomatoes and garlic. They grow 4 different varieties on the farm, so be sure to try out their different cloves.

By Katie McCahan, The Montanian

Sears Hometown in Libby to Shut it’s Doors

We want to inform you that we are closing the Sears Hometown in Libby for good.

After the bankruptcy of Sears Holding in 2018 many customers did not know, that already in 2012 Seas Hometown Stores became an independent company, listed in the NASDQ . Our turnover fell dramatically after that and with the following two Covid years we were not able to recover.

Gary and Marie-Lou Livesay opened the store in 1999 in the former JC Penny location at 520 Mineral Avenue. Markus Messmer took ownership in 2010.

We want to thank all the customer for buying for decades at Sears. My personal thank goes to my manager of the store, Jeremy Smook who worked for many years and did everything to keep the store open.

Liquidations Sale till July 13th (only Cash or credit cards, no return, sales final)

Office and fixture sale on July 14th

The Building will be for sale and the stores last open day is July 14, 2022.

Customer with open orders after July 14 will be transferred to the sister store in Kalispell.

Libby Local Named to

Mississippi Deans List

Keith Johnson of Libby Named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Mississippi College

The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Submitted by Merit Pages News