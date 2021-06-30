This Week in History

June 1

1844: Julia Gardner married President John Tyler at the White House. He became the first president to marry while in office.

1916: Louis Brandeis became the first Jew appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, by President Woodrow Wilson.

1948: LP records were first demonstrated in Hollywood, Calif.

1974: The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims was published in the journal Emergency Medicine.

1980: Cable News Network (CNN) began broadcasting.

2009: General Motors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the fourth largest U.S. bankruptcy in history.

2018: US unemployment rate falls to 3.8%, lowest since 2000.

2019: Price of a movie ticket rises in Japan for the first time in 26 years from ¥1,800 to ¥1,900, while some cinemas keep the price the same.

June 2

1835: P. T. Barnum began his first circus tour of the United States.

1886: U.S. President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom in the White House, becoming the only president to wed in the executive mansion.

1896: Guglielmo Marconi applied for a patent for his newest invention, the radio.

2004: Ken Jennings began his 74-game winning streak on the syndicated game show Jeopardy!.

2017: “Wonder Woman” directed by Patty Jenkins released, earns over $100 million in North America in its opening weekend – domestic record for a female director.

2019: US Open Women’s Golf, CC of Charleston: Lee Jeong-eun of South Korea wins her first major title; beats runners-up Lexi Thompson, Agel Yin and Ryu So-yeon by 2 strokes.

June 3

1888: The poem “Casey at the Bat,” by Ernest Lawrence Thayer, was published in the San Francisco Examiner.

1988: Theodore Farabee, 43, of Libby, Mont., published his book A.D. 30: The Historian’s Account in which challenged many Christian traditions.

1989: The government of China sent troops to force protesters out of Tiananmen Square after seven weeks of occupation.

2018: Dead whale found with 17 pounds (80 pieces) of plastic in its stomach in Songkhla province, Thailand.

2019: Apple announces it is shutting down iTunes and replacing it with three different apps.

June 4

1783: The Montgolfier brothers publicly demonstrated their montgolfière (hot air balloon) in Paris.

1876: An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrived in San Francisco, Calif., via the first transcontinental railroad, 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.

1917: The first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.

1974: During Ten Cent Beer Night, inebriated Cleveland Indians fans started a riot, causing the game to be forfeited to the Texas Rangers.

2019: Professional gambler James Holzhauer’s 32-game winning steak ends on “Jeopardy” just short of Ken Jenning’s record $2.52m earnings.

June 5

1837: The city of Houston was incorporated in the Republic of Texas.

1956: Elvis Presley introduced his new single, “Hound Dog,” on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

1981: The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that five people in Los Angeles, Calif., had a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turned out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS.

2018: Miss America pageant announces an end to its swimsuit competition.

2019: Average person ingests 50,000 pieces of microplastic a year and breathes in similar amount according to first-ever such study published in journal “Environmental Science and Technology”.

June 6

1799: Patrick Henry (“Give me liberty or give me death”) died in Virginia at age 63.

1816: The first of several summer snowstorms hit the northeastern United States, bringing the “Year Without a Summer.”

1833: President Andrew Jackson became the first president to ride on a train.

1933: The first drive-in theater opened, in Camden, N.J.

2018: French man announced to have won France’s €1 million My Lottery for the second time in 2 years, with odds of 1 in 16 trillion.

June 7

1892: Benjamin Harrison became the first president of the United States to attend a baseball game.

1899: American temperance crusader Carrie Nation began her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1929: After three years of negotiations, the Lateran Treaty was ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence, surrounded by the city of Rome.

1965: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, effectively legalizing the use of contraception by married couples.

1982: Priscilla Presley opened Graceland to the public in Memphis, Tenn. The bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier was kept off-limits.

1990: Universal Studios Florida opened in Orlando.

2016: Colin Nathaniel Scott, 23, of Portland Ore., died in Yellowstone National Park after he left a designated boardwalk at Norris Geyser Basin and fell through the crust into a boiling acidic spring. No remains could be recovered.

2018: Mars Curiosity Rover finds organic matter, including methane, on Mars in studies published in journal “Science”.

