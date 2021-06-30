LOCAL NEWS

Congratulations Rock Crushers

Courtesy of Dorian Boling

The Rock Crusher’s crushed it at 2022 Mont. Scholastic Clay Target Program State Shoot this year. The Rock Crushers brought home 3rd Place High Over All Team Honors.

Individual Sheet awards went to:

Brock Foulke: 1st place in Junior Varsity Skeet

Teague Thompson: 2nd place in Junior Varsity Skeet

Mattie Newton: 1st place Ladies Intermediate Entry Skeet

Sophia Gernaey: 1st place for Ladies Junior Varsity skeet and 3rd H.O.A. Ladies Skeet.

Savanah Lucas: 3rd place for Ladies Jr. Varsity skeet

Samantha Newton: 1st place for Ladies Senior Varsity skeet and 1st H.O.A. Ladies Skeet

Maverick Owens: won collegiate skeet

Individual Sporting Clays awards went to:

Brock Foulke: 1st Place Junior varsity Sporting Clays

Mattie Newton: 1st place Ladies Intermediate Division Sporting Clays.

Sophia Gernaey: 1st place for Ladies Junior Varsity Sporting Clays and 3rd H.O.A. Ladies Sport ing Clays

Savanah Lucas: 2nd place for Ladies Junior Varsity Sporting Clays

Samantha Newton: 2nd place for Ladies Senior Varsity Sporting Clays and 2nd H.O.A. Ladies Sporting Clays

Maverick Owens: won Collegiate division.

Thank you Coaches for being awesome and thank you parents that support the youths.

Rock Crushers-Photo Courtesy of Dorian Boling

Troy Area Mountain To Town Outdoor Recreation Plan Draft

The Draft Troy Area “Mountain to Town” Outdoor Recreation Plan is now available for review at https://drive.google.com/…/1o9mmOty…/view…

To provide comment, please email team@mtaccessproject.com or use the comment box on the project

page: https://mtaccessproject.com/troy-area-mountain-to…/…

A hard copy is also available at the Troy City Hall.

TASK FORCE:

We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the Troy Outdoor Recreation Planning Task Force who dedicated their time, local knowledge, and expertise to this planning process.

Troy Task Force Members:

Shawna Kelsey

Vickie Stephens

Denise Kalb

Mike Manion

Ashley South

Jerry Bennett

Ben Bernall

GRANT AWARD

The funding for the “Troy Area Mountain to Town Outdoor Recreation Plan” was funded in part by an award by the Montana Department of Commerce, Big Sky Development Trust Fund Program.

Additional funding was provided through a USDA grant award.

PHOTOS

The cover photo and several Troy-area photos throughout this plan are courtesy of local community member, Robert Hosea. His work can be found here: http://www.thebobfactor.com/grant award.