LOCAL NEWS

Congratulations Rock Crushers
Courtesy of Dorian Boling
The Rock Crusher’s crushed it at 2022 Mont. Scholastic Clay Target Program State Shoot this year. The Rock Crushers brought home 3rd Place High Over All Team Honors.
Individual Sheet awards went to:
Brock Foulke: 1st place in Junior Varsity Skeet
Teague Thompson: 2nd place in Junior Varsity Skeet
Mattie Newton: 1st place Ladies Intermediate Entry Skeet
Sophia Gernaey: 1st place for Ladies Junior Varsity skeet and 3rd H.O.A. Ladies Skeet.
Savanah Lucas: 3rd place for Ladies Jr. Varsity skeet
Samantha Newton: 1st place for Ladies Senior Varsity skeet and 1st H.O.A. Ladies Skeet
Maverick Owens: won collegiate skeet
Individual Sporting Clays awards went to:
Brock Foulke: 1st Place Junior varsity Sporting Clays
Mattie Newton: 1st place Ladies Intermediate Division Sporting Clays.
Sophia Gernaey: 1st place for Ladies Junior Varsity Sporting Clays and 3rd H.O.A. Ladies Sport ing Clays
Savanah Lucas: 2nd place for Ladies Junior Varsity Sporting Clays
Samantha Newton: 2nd place for Ladies Senior Varsity Sporting Clays and 2nd H.O.A. Ladies Sporting Clays
Maverick Owens: won Collegiate division.
Thank you Coaches for being awesome and thank you parents that support the youths.
Rock Crushers-Photo Courtesy of Dorian Boling
Troy Area Mountain To Town Outdoor Recreation Plan Draft
The Draft Troy Area “Mountain to Town” Outdoor Recreation Plan is now available for review at https://drive.google.com/…/1o9mmOty…/view…
To provide comment, please email team@mtaccessproject.com or use the comment box on the project
page: https://mtaccessproject.com/troy-area-mountain-to…/…
A hard copy is also available at the Troy City Hall.
TASK FORCE:
We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the Troy Outdoor Recreation Planning Task Force who dedicated their time, local knowledge, and expertise to this planning process.
Troy Task Force Members:
- Shawna Kelsey
- Vickie Stephens
- Denise Kalb
- Mike Manion
- Ashley South
- Jerry Bennett
- Ben Bernall
GRANT AWARD
The funding for the “Troy Area Mountain to Town Outdoor Recreation Plan” was funded in part by an award by the Montana Department of Commerce, Big Sky Development Trust Fund Program.
Additional funding was provided through a USDA grant award.
PHOTOS
The cover photo and several Troy-area photos throughout this plan are courtesy of local community member, Robert Hosea. His work can be found here: http://www.thebobfactor.com/grant award.