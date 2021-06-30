JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, June 27

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Altringer, Andrew A.

Charged with simple assault. LCJC.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Cassidy, Garrett D.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Fish, Quentin T.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Hansen, Luke D

Charged with felony all other larceny.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Howard, Hershel J.

Charged with simple assault and two counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Howell, Jasper M.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and drug equipment violations.

Johnson, Christopher J.

Charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Moulton, Rebecca D.

Charged with simple assault, felony simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Orsborn, Ty R.

Charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with motor vehicle theft, all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCJC. LCDC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Wolf, Colin C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering. LCJC.

Yakymchuk, Bohdan P.

Charged with three counts all other offenses.

Flathead Valley Community College Fall Semester Begins August 29

Submitted by Julie Brempelis

Flathead Valley Community College’s Fall semester officially kicks off Monday, August 29 with offerings and opportunities for students of all ages. With a full schedule of classes and the coming opening of the much-anticipated new multipurpose Paul D. Wachholz College Center.

Students, visitors and community alike can all find a reason to take a look at FVCC this fall. “If you’re considering college but not sure what you’re interested in or where to start, we are here to help you with the financial aid details, application instructions and more to get you where you want to go,” says Director of Student Services Amber Paulson.

From career and technical programs such as physical therapist assistant, nursing, culinary arts, and graphic design to shorter certificate programs like social media marketing and biotechnology, anyone can access FVCC’s support services to make a plan for college.

“We’re here to help you with your professional goals. We can also customize a transfer plan for students looking for an affordable start to their education. Our advisors will help you create an education plan that fits your needs” Paulson says.

With dedicated staff to help students of all ages make their higher education dreams a reality, there’s also a new era of opportunities and experiences for students and the community coming to the FVCC Kalispell campus. With the Wachholz College Center set to open late this fall, campus is already buzzing with anticipation of soon-to-be-announced performers and speakers slated to appear in the new facilities.

“The College Center will host the community and enhance programs across campus. We’re thrilled to offer new experiences for our students and everyone in the valley,” says Director of the Wachholz College Center Matt Laughlin. “Get ready to join us on campus for nationally-recognized shows and performances starting this fall,” Laughlin adds.

Paired with these exciting upcoming events, Fall semester is a better time than ever to join FVCC on campus, online, or a mix of both to explore and develop within degree and certificate programs, customized transfer programs, and community education.

Whether students are already enrolled in fall classes or anyone interested in applying for admission, we’re here to help you get started. Fall semester registration is on now and classes begin August 29.

For more information, visit fvcc.edu and explore your options.

Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) focuses on student success and meeting the needs of our communities. Our world-class faculty and staff provide an outstanding learning environment for students of all ages. FVCC offers career-ready degree programs, customized transfer options for students looking for an affordable start to their education, as well as certificate programs to help students quickly enter the workforce.

Thanks to extensive partnerships with business and industry, FVCC offers more than 50 career and technical programs providing students with the skills and knowledge to move quickly into local careers.