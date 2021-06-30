LOCAL NEWS

CPMC Rehab Services Now Offers Hydrotherapy

The unloading of aquatic therapy pool– Photo courtesy of Paula Collins

Submitted by Paula Collins

Cabinet Peaks Rehabilitative Services has expanded to offer aquatic therapy to their patients to safely

accelerate rehabilitation with less pain for individuals with a myriad of ailments. Hydrotherapy is used by

the top healthcare and sports facilities worldwide.

After much research and consideration, CPMC Rehab chose the HydroWorx pool. HydroWorx specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing the world’s finest water therapy and conditioning equipment for the home, sports, healthcare, eldercare, and fitness markets. The company leads the industry in scientific research and data supporting the therapeutic and rehabilitative properties of water therapy. Among its extensive and elite client list are Dr. James Andrews, renowned orthopedic surgeon, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the U.S. Navy Seals, NASA, the Kennedy Krieger Institute, Manchester United, Navy Seals, Pittsburgh Penguins, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Notre Dame,

Appalachian State, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

HydroWorx’s therapy pool has an underwater treadmill integrated seamlessly into the pool floor and is revolutionizing

rehabilitation, conditioning and recovery. By taking advantage of the body’s buoyancy in water, hydrotherapy

will eliminate from 20% to 90% of an individual’s body weight. For example, in collarbone-deep water, a 200

pound subject will bear only 20 pounds while in the aquatic therapy pool. This, in conjunction with therapeutic

warm water, allows for substantially decreased joint compression and pain.

As a result, with hydrotherapy, early range-of-motion gains during rehab are immediately a reality. Gait training in a

low impact environment allows for earlier replication of proper ambulatory biomechanics, which were formerly

postponed until pain-free, land-based training was possible. Hydrostatic pressure promotes the healing and

strengthening of injured tissue by reducing joint stiffness, decreasing swelling, and lowering blood pressure levels.

Cardiovascular stamina, muscle toning, and flexibility are augmented by the resistance that water provides.

CPMC’s Rehab has been awaiting the pools arrival, “We are very excited to bring aquatic therapy to Cabinet Peaks. Our physical and occupational therapy patients will benefit greatly from the addition of hydrotherapy,” stated Tyler Hanley, Rehabilitative Services Manager. “We look forward to providing exceptional patient care to the members of our community and we hope that you will find the addition of aquatic therapy very beneficial as well.”

Hydrotherapy appointments are now available. Call 406-283-7280 for more information or to schedule your appointment.

Its Huckleberry Season in Montana

Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service –

Kootenai National Forest

It’s huckleberry season here in Montana! We hope you have been out searching and having some luck finding these tasty treasures.

Just a friendly reminder that while gathering huckleberries for personal use is free on the Kootenai National Forest, we do not allow commercial picking or the reselling of those huckleberries.

Here are some other huckleberry tips and information:

We ask that people only pick the amount of berries they will consume for themselves. The KNF currently operates on an “honor” system in which people self-assess and self-manage the quantity they are picking for personal use.

There is no permit required for huckleberry picking on KNF, but rules can and do vary by National Forest. Visitors should check with their local forest before picking. There are no designated collection areas. Huckleberries may be harvested anywhere on KNF for personal use unless otherwise restricted. People often keep their favorite picking locations a secret and we encourage you to find your new favorite spot.

Methods for huckleberry gathering vary widely, but pickers are strongly encouraged to hand pick their berries. This ensures that the bushes are not damaged and only ripe berries are harvested. We want our huckleberry bushes to remain healthy and productive for many years to come! Any methods that damage or destroy the bushes are illegal and may result in a fine for damaging natural resources.

Always practice Leave No Trace principles whenever recreating on National Forests so that everyone can enjoy their outdoor experience. Pack out any garbage and clean up your site before leaving.

Finally, huckleberries are delicious favorites of both people and bears. Because bears love huckleberries and make them a major source of nourishment, huckleberry pickers should always carry bear spray and be bear aware when picking.

For more information about huckleberry picking on the Kootenai National Forest, please contact your local Forest Service office. Thank you for your cooperation to keep this awesome activity a great experience for all forest users.